'Stock up on candles and battery-powered radios': Deputy PM says UK must be prepared for catastrophe

5 December 2023, 10:28 | Updated: 5 December 2023, 10:44

Oliver Dowden wants Brits to stock up on candles and battery-powered radios
Oliver Dowden wants Brits to stock up on candles and battery-powered radios. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Brits should stock up on candles and battery radioes if the country is struck by a disaster that renders digital devices unusable, the deputy prime minister has suggested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oliver Dowden said people are too reliant on modern inventions that could affect them if a serious catastrophe happened.

"It always used to be the case that everyone would be able to access a battery-operated radio," he said.

"How many people have a communication device that isn't reliant on digital and electric?

"We shouldn't assume that the resilience we had as individuals when we were growing up is the same now because society has digitised."

He spoke ahead of the launch of a government website designed to encourage people to be ready for major incidents.

These includes terrorism, natural disasters, cyber attacks or even another pandemic like coronavirus.

Read more: Shades of Suella: Immigration minister admits working closely with Braverman on tough new migrant crackdown

The deputy prime minister said Brits need to think of old-school ways of resilience in the digital age
The deputy prime minister said Brits need to think of old-school ways of resilience in the digital age. Picture: Alamy

Mr Dowden said during a visit to the military laboratory in Porton Down that people could stock up on battery-powered radios, torches, candles and first aid kits if power was ever cut off, or if digital communications went down.

"The Government needs to ensure we are resilient in this digital age – including considering those analogue capabilities that it makes sense to retain," he said.

"If you had a power outage and you wanted to get news, where would you get that news from? In the olden days, you'd switch on the radio and you'd hear what was going on."

He also spoke of the dangers of AI - weeks on from Rishi Sunak's discussion with Elon Musk about the technology - and said a "teenage kid" in his bedroom could do more damage in hacking with artificial intelligence.

Read more: 'It's not a snub, we offered them Oliver Dowden': Minister defends Sunak amid Elgin Marbles row

The new site will allow people register up as volunteers if a crisis strikes their area.

A new "resilience academy", which includes the website, will also help businesses prepare for future problems.

Mr Dowden told the Commons: "The Government has a role in bringing all actors together and to give them the skills they need. Today, I can announce we are developing a new UK resilience academy that will improve the skills of those groups.

"It will provide a range of learning and training opportunities for the whole of society.

"For professionals, there will be a curriculum to build skills, knowledge and networks, and a centre for excellence for exercising.

"For businesses, there will be greater guidance and particularly assistance on threats to critical national infrastructure and cyber.

"And for citizens, there will be a unified Government resilience website, which will provide practical advice on how households can prepare as part of a campaign to raise awareness of the simple steps individuals can take to raise their resilience."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tesla

Danish union to take action against Tesla in solidarity with Swedes

Drone attack damage

Deadly Russian shelling hits southern Ukrainian city

A view of the iceberg

British research ship crosses paths with world’s largest iceberg in Antarctic

The man was installing Christmas lights in the village when he was hit by a van

Workman using cherry picker fighting for life after 'van hits him while installing Christmas lights'

A man has been filmed dragging a swan by its neck through a park in Wales.

Swan-ted! Police hunt man caught dragging swan by the neck through park in Wales

James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new migrant treaty

Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

Single-use e-cigarettes

Bill to ban disposable e-cigarettes in France approved

Trevor Jacob filmed himself skydiving out of the light aircraft

YouTuber Trevor Jacob jailed after crashing plane and skydiving to safety for video views 'and financial gain'

Rohingya refugees

400 Rohingya Muslims on board two boats adrift in the Andaman Sea

Members of Aslef are striking this week.

Commuter chaos as rail strikes bring trains to a halt - with no service on c2c and disruption on Greater Anglia

Cancellations board

Munich Airport suspends all flights due to freezing rain

Air strike wreckage

Israel strikes Gaza’s second largest city in new phase of the war

Suella Braverman was closely involved in the new migrant plans

Shades of Suella: Immigration minister admits working closely with Braverman on tough new migrant crackdown

Ryanair has sparked anger by changing the way boarding passes are issued

Ryanair passengers share their fury over change to boarding passes that 'forces people to pay for seats'

Rose discussed her clash with Fred Sirieix

'You shouldn't bring up sensitive topics': Nella Rose justifies clash with Fred Sirieix after I'm A Celebrity elimination
Exclusive
Soldiers are still living in shoddy poor quality accommodation

One in three army heroes still living in the poorest military accommodation, shock stats reveal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thailand Bus Crash

Fourteen dead and more than 30 injured after bus crashes in western Thailand

Prince Harry's lawyers will argue his police protection should be restored

Prince Harry to demand taxpayer-funded police protection is restored - despite stepping down as full working royal
Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Apparent death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 23

Police officers pursue a deer down a hallway at Cedar Grove Elementary School in Toms River, New Jersey

Deer’s escape after breaking into US school captured on police bodycams

Yemen

US and allies in talks on naval task force after Houthi attacks in Red Sea

The guidance has recommended a number of methods to ensure children cannot access the adult sites.

Age estimation tech could be used to prevent children accessing pornographic sites, new Ofcom guidance says
Rockstar Games released the trailer early after a leak.

Rockstar drops GTA 6 trailer a day early after online leak

A builder has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman he was building an extension for.

Builder admits to murdering woman, 58, he met through church friends after row over extension
Police officers stand by the tail of a small plane that made an emergency landing in Villejuif, outside Paris

Small plane makes emergency landing in Paris suburbs

The mayor of Kyiv has claimed president Zelenskyy is becoming increasingly autocratic.

‘Zelenskyy is becoming an autocrat’ Kyiv mayor Klitschko says, as he warns Ukraine will soon be 'no different to Russia'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan
Andrew is still attending private royal events

Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'
Mr Scobie's book has caused a storm

Omid Scobie's agent 'sent Dutch translators manuscript containing royals' names' in Archie race row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit