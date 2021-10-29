Trick or treat: Police issue Halloween warning over cannabis sweets

Upon first glance the treats appear to just be sweets, but on closer inspection were found to contain cannabis. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Daisy Stephens

Police have issued a Halloween warning to parents after finding seemingly innocuous sweets were laced with cannabis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a post on the Greater Manchester Police Rochdale Facebook page, the force said the sweets could have "serious consequences" for children who might unknowingly eat them thinking them to be ordinary sweets, and advised parents keep a watch on the sweets their children get throughout the Halloween period.

"FAO Parents and carers," wrote the force.

"The #towncentremilkstonedeeplish Team have been out on patrol today and have come across these packages which at first appear to be sweets aimed at young people, however upon closer inspection we found that they contain cannabis.

Read more: Eco mob storm M25 in Essex after telling court they felt 'bullied'

Read more: Middle income families face paying ‘£3,000’ more in tax after Rishi Sunak’s Budget

"This could have serious consequences on any young person or child who may consume these.

"Please keep an eye out over Halloween to see what your children are consuming."

The sweets come in a variety of packaging, according to comments on the Facebook post.

Just a month ago, a 31-year-old man was ordered to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work in a trial at Bolton Crown Court after his young daughter accidentally ate sweets laced with cannabis.

Read more: Eustice: France has made 'extraordinary threats' in row over post-Brexit fishing rights

Read more: Met detective charged with multiple child sex offences

The sweets were in what looked like a Haribo packed, with an image of teddy bears on.

The girl was taken to hospital but did not suffer any ill effects.