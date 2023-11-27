Last member of people smuggling gang linked to deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry convicted

27 November 2023, 14:49

Caolan Gormley was convicted of an offence linked to the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese migrants
Caolan Gormley was convicted of an offence linked to the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese migrants. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The final member of a people-smuggling gang linked to the deaths of 39 men, women and children in a lorry has been convicted.

Caolan Gormley, 26, was part of a plot to bring migrants into the UK from Europe three times in October 2019.

Some of the migrants from a failed trip ended up being taken on the run overnight on October 22-23, which resulted in the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese people in the lorry. The dead migrants were found in a lorry park near Purfleet in Essex on the morning of October 23.

Gormley, a haulage boss, had denied being involved, and claimed he thought he was smuggling alcohol into the UK, rather than trafficking people.

But he was found guilty of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration on Monday, and will be sentenced on Friday.

The 39 Vietnamese victims of a people smuggling plot
The 39 Vietnamese victims of a people smuggling plot. Picture: Getty

That brought the total of people convicted over the migrants' deaths to 11.

Prosecutor Ben Holt had earlier told the court how the migrants were charged £10,000 per person for the journey into the UK, exploiting the victims' desperation.

They were loaded into a lorry on mainland Europe, which was loaded onto the back of a lorry and then unloaded once it arrived in the UK.

Gormley was recruited by ringleader Ronan Hughes and sent his driver Christopher Kennedy to do the job.

The haulage boss was involved in three trips, overnight on October 10 to 11, a run on October 14 to 15 that French authorities scuppered, and October 18 to 19, just a few days before the deaths.

Caolan Gormley
Caolan Gormley. Picture: Alamy

Migrants on the first trip were seen jumping out of a lorry on the first trip by residents near Orsett in Essex.

Mr Holt told jurors: "The other trip was thwarted by customs officials in France. Remarkably, the driver on that occasion - Kennedy - was effectively given a slap on the wrists and told to go on his way. The migrants were similarly allowed to go.

"Tragically, some of those migrants would end up in the lorry part of the 39 men, women and children who died during the night (of) October 22 and 23."

On that fatal night, the driver Maurice Robinson picked up a container at Purfleet docks and found all 39 people, aged between 15 and 44, dead.

Robinson was told by Hughes to "give them air quick" but not let them out. The driver called his boss Hughes before dialling 999.

File photo dated 23/10/19 of police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate.
File photo dated 23/10/19 of police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. Picture: Alamy

Giving evidence in his own trial, Gormley said he was taking a break at a truck stop in Cheshire, on his way to deliver racehorse bedding to Cambridge when he spoke to Hughes.

He said: "He called me the night before and I was returning the call. I remember when he answered he sounded different, panicked, making no sense at all. It was just mumbo jumbo. He was making zero sense."

At 3.46pm, Gormley got a text from his mother in Co Tyrone asking if the truck in the news belonged to one of Hughes's brothers.

He replied: "Don't know and neither do u (sic)."

Gormley told jurors he was trying to stop his mother from "gossiping" because she works in a doctors' surgery and thought there might be "repercussions".

He described his "total disbelief this had happened", adding: "I was just shocked, to be honest."

A memorial to the 39 people who died
A memorial to the 39 people who died. Picture: Alamy

Later the same day, Gormley dumped the burner phone he used to talk to Hughes.

Gormley was asked why he denied "to the bitter end" being the owner of that phone when police interrogated it.

He said: "I lied about it because I didn't want to confess (to) a crime I had committed in relation to alcohol smuggling.

"I had contacted Ronan Hughes on the phone. At that time the news had come out about what happened with the 39 dead and I didn't want any affiliation with that."

Gormley also told jurors he had no reason to question Kennedy's explanation for being caught with migrants in his lorry on October 14.

He said: "Kennedy said he stopped at the supermarket to buy alcohol and cigarettes on his way to the crossing. At that time he was actually covering his tracks for what had happened.

"He just said they must have got in the trailer while he was in the shop. It's a very hot spot for migrants in the Calais area. It's very common. I had no reason not to believe his account."

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "For more than four years, we have never lost sight of the far-reaching impact the events of October 2019 have had – here in Essex and, most acutely, in Vietnam, where families still live with this tragic loss. Today, our thoughts remain with them.

“The journey of those 39 people began 8,000 miles away. It was a journey they thought would bring them hope and a better life in the UK.

“Tragically, that was not to be and on 22 October 2019, the 39 men, women and children aged between 15 and 44 were loaded into the back of a lorry in northern Europe. That lorry was then loaded onto a cargo ship bound for Purfleet in Essex.

“Each one of them husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters.

“Our priority has always been to ensure that those directly involved in the tragic journey overnight between 22 and 23 October are caught, prosecuted and ultimately punished.

“The people who were part of this international network were ruthless in their financial greed – their behaviour and their actions are reprehensible. They have shown no regard for the law and, most importantly, the value of human life.

“Gormley was not a direct participant in the fatal journey, but it has always been clear to us that he was a key part in the wider conspiracy to traffic vulnerable people into the UK. He received payment to traffic and exploit people who were desperate – and who had paid significant sums.”

Palestinians drive through Gaza City

Israel-Hamas truce to be extended for two more days, says Qatar

A spiralling torque from the second century AD on display at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam in 2014

Dutch museum sends Crimean treasures to Kyiv after Russia-Ukraine legal dispute

An extension to the Israel-Hamas truce has been agreed

Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'extended for two more days', as more hostages set to be released

Sources close to the Sussexes say the couple are 'categorically unaffiliated' with Scoobie's book

Two royals who commented on Archie's skin colour named in letters between Meghan and Charles, Omid Scobie claims

Two teenagers have gone on trial for the murder of trans teenager Brianna Ghey, 16. (l) Her mum Esther Ghey and sister Alisha (top r) and dad Peter Spooner and new partner arriving at Manchester Crown Court

Trans girl Brianna Ghey, 16, 'stabbed to death 28 times in planned attack by two teens'

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson charged after appearing at London march against anti-Semitism

President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden to skip Cop28 UN climate talks in Dubai

Water covers road

Half a million without power after storm hits Crimea, Russia and Ukraine

Anne Hidalgo

Paris mayor quitting 'global sewer' platform X as city gears up for Olympics

Trains will be halted from January 2025 for six months

Eurostar trains to popular European destination suspended for six months due to station refit

At least three councils so far, Wakefield, Enfield, and Kensington and Chelsea, claim to have caught staff members in the act.

WFH council workers caught 'moonlighting' with second jobs by government fraud squad

Snow is likely to fall over the next few days

Met Office warns of disruption as Britain faces 'widespread snow' and -8C temperatures

Holly Willoughby is 'struggling' since leaving This Morning

Struggling Holly Willoughby 'at rock bottom' and 'really not good' two months on from ITV This Morning exit

Wetlands

Spain announces deal to help protect prized Donana wetland

The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey made the comments after last week's Autumn Statement

Growth outlook for UK economy 'worst I've seen in my lifetime', Bank of England Governor declares

Kelan Logan-Derench

British boy, 5, dies after falling into swimming pool on first holiday abroad, leaving family 'absolutely broken'

Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

Nigel Farage lists three Brexit benefits during heated I'm A Celebrity clash with Fred Sirieix
Pig walking in grass.

UK's first human case of never-before-seen swine flu detected

Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Israel amid growing accusations of antisemitism on X

Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore made the charity appearances

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore pocketed £18k for charity visits, nine times what foundation got
Body-worn footage was played at the panel hearing, showing PC Broadhead had shouted towards Child A, saying "put it down" as she appeared to pick up the shears, before heading up the stairs [File Photo]

Mother of 10-year-old girl Tasered in own home says she wouldn't have called police if she knew what would happen
Consultant Doctors Strike in London.

NHS strike breakthrough: Consultants reach pay deal with government that could end strikes

The Houses Of Parliament London

When will the next UK general election be? Britain to go to the polls within months

Sadiq Khan at the Covid Inquiry on Monday morning

Sadiq Khan tells Covid Inquiry 'lives could have been saved' had he been invited to Cobra meetings earlier
The group glued shut 50 branches of Barclays bank

50 Barclays bank branches glued shut in protest by climate activists

The Pope

Pope Francis receiving antibiotics intravenously for lung problem, Vatican says

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Friends of the Prince of Wales have criticised 'outrageous' suggestions that he briefed against his own brother

Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry
The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims
The in-laws have not spoken since 2019.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'have not spoken in four years', bombshell royal book reveals

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

