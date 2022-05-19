Chancellor vows to cut taxes for businesses as he warns of 'tough' months ahead

19 May 2022, 00:26 | Updated: 19 May 2022, 00:35

Rishi Sunak has promised to cut taxes for businesses
Rishi Sunak has promised to cut taxes for businesses. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has vowed to cut taxes for businesses to help tackle the cost of living crisis, promising them he is 'on their side'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking at the annual CBI dinner on Wednesday, Mr Sunak warned of a "tough" few months ahead and promised to cut tax for businesses to enable them to invest and train.

"Our role in Government is to cut costs for families. I cannot pretend this will be easy. The next few months will be tough, but where we can act, we will," he told businesses.

"We need you to invest more, train more, and innovate more.

"And as I’ve said previously, our firm plan is to reduce and reform your taxes to encourage you to do all those things."

He then said: "In the autumn Budget we will cut your taxes."

Read more: Westminster sleaze: Drugs so common that MPs 'have been known to snort cocaine from desks'

Read more: 'I don't believe it': Ex-Tory leader blasts Sunak's claim IT is why benefits can't go up

Rishi Sunak has promised to cut taxes for businesses
Rishi Sunak has promised to cut taxes for businesses. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak has been criticised for offering tax cuts to businesses at a time where soaring energy bills and record rates of inflation are pushing up the cost of living for millions of Brits.

On Wednesday hopes of a windfall tax on energy companies to help tackle the crisis were dashed by No10 despite Treasury officials reportedly believing it is unavoidable.

The Treasury believes a windfall tax is "politically unavoidable" because of the strong message of solidarity it would send to the British public, The Times reports.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak himself is said to be coming round to the idea.

But the paper says Boris Johnson's advisers are resisting the move on the grounds it is "unconservative".

The UK has been facing a worsening cost of living crisis.

A combination of soaring inflation, rising bills and hikes in national insurance and council tax have left more people struggling to make ends meet.

The Government has been falling under increasing pressure to do more to help people cope - in particular, introducing a one-off windfall tax on big oil and gas companies.

Spain and Italy have already announced such a tax, but the UK has, so far, resisted.

Read more: Tory grandee Ken Clarke opens up about wife's death

Read more: Marr: 'It's scandal after scandal in Westminster - where else in Britain has problems like this?'

At PMQs on Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer insisted that Mr Johnson would make an "inevitable U-turn" on the policy.

He accused the Prime Minister of letting people "struggle when they don't need to".

"[Mr Johnson] doesn't actually understand what working families are going through in this country," he said.

"Struggling about how they're going to pay their bills.

"Whilst he dithers British households are slapped with an extra £53 million on their energy bills every single day.

"Meanwhile every single day North Sea oil and gas giants rake in £32 million in unexpected profits.

"Doesn't he see that every single day he delays his inevitable U-turn, he's going to do it, he's choosing to let people struggle when they don't need to."

The Government has been falling under increasing pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis
The Government has been falling under increasing pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday Mr Sunak warned of a "tough" few months ahead, citing a "perfect" storm of supply shocks rocking Britain and vowing he stood ready to do more to help people cope with the impact of rising inflation.

"I hardly need to tell this audience that the economic situation is extremely serious," he said.

"A perfect storm of global supply shocks is rolling through our economy simultaneously."

Among the supply shocks, Mr Sunak listed global demand shifting from services to goods, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a fresh wave of lockdowns in China.

Read more: Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws Kremlin into chaos

Read more: Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief

Mr Sunak also used his CBI speech to outline what the Government had already done to tackle the cost of living crisis.

"We have provided £22 billion of direct support, and we are going further," he said.

"In October, we're cutting energy bills by a further £200.

"In just a few weeks' time, the national insurance threshold will increase to £12,500.

"That's a £6 billion tax cut for working people, and of course as the situation evolves our response will evolve.

"I have always been clear, we stand ready to do more."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Olivia Lois Ortz has been arrested and charged

Teacher arrested for 'sexual relationship with student' after being shopped by her husband

Andrew Marr was treated to his own court sketch

'No one has cried as much as Vardy': Court sketcher reflects on Wagatha case

Ken Clarke and his wife Gillian (pictured).

Tory grandee Ken Clarke opens up about wife's death

Exclusive
Former Conservative party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has criticised Rishi Sunak's claims about an "old IT system".

'I don't believe it': Ex-Tory leader blasts Sunak's claim IT is why benefits can't go up

Exclusive
Mark Oaten spoke to LBC's Andrew Marr

Westminster sleaze: Drugs so common that MPs 'have been known to snort cocaine from desks'

Andrew Marr said Westminster is embroiled in "scandal after scandal"

Marr: 'It's scandal after scandal in Westminster - where else in Britain has problems like this?'
Exclusive
Kremlin chaos: Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws regime in disarray

Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws Kremlin into chaos

The couple are now richer than England striker Harry Kane

Couple who got richer than Harry Kane after record £184m Euromillions win to go public

Daniel Briceno Garcia has been found guilty of a double murder

Tenant stabbed landlords to death over Covid fears in 'brutal and frenzied' attack

George Floyd was killed in 2020 after being restrained by officers for nine minutes. Former Minneapolis police office Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting his manslaughter.

Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing

Europe has been warned to take "great care" as further cases of monkeypox are diagnosed in Spain and Portugal

Europe on alert as cases of monkeypox found in Spain and Portugal

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian.

Russian soldier admits killing civilian in first war crimes trial of Ukraine conflict

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs

PM says Government is 'helping people in any way we can' as he's grilled on windfall tax

Michael Fabricant faced backlash for "joking" that he will attended PMQ’s today to "prove" he is not the Tory MP arrested for rape

Fabricant denies 'making light of rape' after posting emoji tweet about rape arrest MP

The "inappropriate" motivational workshops were "not approved by management"

Sex toy, poker and jive dance workshops offered to civil servants working from home

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Health Secretary

US health secretary tests positive for Covid on Germany trip

NYSE to set up Belfast outpost

Stocks fall sharply as Target’s woes renew inflation fears

NYU Graduation

Taylor Swift gets honorary degree from New York University

Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, during a court hearing in Kyiv

Russian soldier pleads guilty in first war crimes trial of Ukraine conflict
Amber Heard talks with her lawyer

Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp

Thomas Lane

Former police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing
Sacha Baron Cohen

Baron Cohen drops legal action over cannabis dispensary advert
Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton cancels shows after testing positive for Covid

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU proposes 300 billion-euro roadmap to ditch Russian energy

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato chief hails ‘historic moment’ as Finland and Sweden apply to join alliance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/05 | Watch again

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief
Caller hosting Ukrainian refugees admits she regrets it

Caller regrets hosting Ukrainian refugees as it has cost 'hundreds of pounds'
EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Tearing up of NI Protocol is 'sabre-rattling' and risks trade war with EU
Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers
Britain's ability to sign trade deals will be damaged if it unilaterally dumps the Northern Ireland protocol according to Nick Thomas-Symonds

Truss damaging UK's reputation with NI Protocol 'threats', Labour MP warns
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity
NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of senior officials soars by 125%

NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of managers soars by 125%

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police