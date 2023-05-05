A Royal rehearsal: Charles, Camilla and William head into Westminster Abbey for final pre-Coronation preparations

5 May 2023, 13:06 | Updated: 5 May 2023, 13:17

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William arrive at Westminster Abbey for final preparations
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William arrive at Westminster Abbey for final preparations. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Members of the Royal Family are putting the finishing touches on the Coronation with King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William arriving at Westminster for their final rehearsal.

King Charles and Camilla waved to crowds as they were driven down through a rain-soaked London, along The Mall to Westminster Abbey.

They will be back there in less the 24 hours time as the royal procession from Buckingham Palace begins as 10.20am. The Coronation ceremony, which will be attended by 2,000 guests, will begin at 11am.

Later on today, the Royal Family will host a lunch at Buckingham Palace for VIPs, including working royals, politicians and governors.

Charles will also attend a Commonwealths Heads of Government meeting at London's Marlborough House later this afternoon.

Read More: Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

Britain's King Charles III waves from the car as he leaves Westminster abbey
Britain's King Charles III waves from the car as he leaves Westminster abbey. Picture: Getty
Preparations Are Made On The Eve Of The Coronation
Preparations Are Made On The Eve Of The Coronation. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Prince Harry may already be in the UK for his father's Coronation after a private jet flying in from California touched down at Farnborough Airport, which is near Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex announced he would be attending the Coronation last month, but his wife Meghan Markle is staying behind in California with their children.

It will only be a whistle-stop tour for Prince Harry, who is expected to fly back to California immediately after the Coronation on Saturday for Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

Read More: 'There is more to come': Prince Harry could pull a 'last-minute stunt' ahead of King Charles' Coronation

Royals have been out and about all week as they making final preparations for the Coronation, while speaking to members of the public about what they are doing to prepare for the weekend.

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited an iconic pub in Soho to see how they are preparing for the Coronation weekend.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets members of the public during a walkabout after a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
Catherine, Princess of Wales meets members of the public during a walkabout after a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho. Picture: Getty
Dog and Duck, Soho
Dog and Duck, Soho. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of people gathered behind barriers outside the Dog and the Duck with a heavy police presence as royal fans waited to get a glimpse of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to visit the pub to see how they are preparing ahead of the Coronation on Saturday and and greeted the hundreds that had gathered before going into the pub.

According to Dog and Duck manager Chris Watts, both Kate and William had a pint of cider.

Read More: Dog and Duchess: Smitten Kate Middleton wowed by Royal fan's adorable dog on Soho pub visit

William then poured a pint behind the bar.

Asked by LBC's Henry Riley if he would hire William, Mr Watts said: "Absolutely, 100 per cent. It was a really nice pint."

"What an experience...it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life," Mr Watts added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cheng Lei

China biggest global jailer of journalists, press group says

Live
Charles will be crowned King tomorrow

King Charles’ Coronation LIVE: Nation prepares for history to be made

A car crushed under a house

Fears over casualties and damage after Japanese quake

Car crushed by a house

Deadly 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes central Japan

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner Group boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine

A TikTok of an empty Bud Light concession has gone viral

Boston Red Sox fans boycott Bud Light at Fenway Park over Dylan Mulvaney backlash

On closer inspection it is clear the date is correct on the medal

Royal fans think they’ve spotted a crucial typo on the Coronation medal - but it's just a 'trick of the light'

Reece Radford [inset], 26, was kicked and stabbed to death

Drunk thugs who murdered Good Samaritan after he tried to stop them attacking teenage girl jailed for life

Forensic officers

Serbian leader says gunman ‘targeted people at random’ in latest mass shooting

‘Mind the gap’: Charles and Camilla have recorded a special Coronation message for commuters

King Charles tells Tube and rail passengers to ‘mind the gap’

Napoli fans celebrate

Napoli fans celebrated in orderly manner, police chief says

Tory party chairman has said the local election results are 'disappointing'

'You're surely not blaming Putin for losing Medway': Tory chairman blames Ukraine war for 'difficult' election results

Andrew Marr said people were still 'very angry' at the Tories

Andrew Marr analysis: People haven’t forgotten Liz Truss - they are still very angry

Roger Pilling, 75, and Craig Best, 46 have been jailed

Metal detectorists jailed for over five years for trying to sell £766,000 of buried treasure to undercover police

The Tories have lost control of seven councils

Tories 'terrible night' as party loses control of more than 10 councils and Labour predicts General Election triumph

Serbia Shootings

Suspect arrested after Serbia’s second mass shooting in two days

Latest News

See more Latest News

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey

Man charged with murder of woman, 31, stabbed to death in Brixton - after three knife attacks days earlier
The King and Anthony Albanese

Australian PM to declare allegiance to the King – but wants president

The King wears various medals and uniforms

King Charles military service and career: What medals does he have?

Serbia Shootings

Eight killed and 13 injured in drive-by shooting in Serbia

Sexual assault survivor and former police officer Gemma MacRae accused Police Scotland of failing to tackle a systemic culture of sexism

'You feel gaslit': Nearly 180 sexual and domestic abuse claims against Police Scotland officers yet to be addressed
Australia WikiLeaks

Australian leader says nothing served by US still pursuing Julian Assange

APTOPIX Serbia School Shooting

Eight killed and 10 injured in Serbia in drive-by shooting

Highly trained first aiders, including 60 healthcare professionals who volunteer for the health response charity, will be stationed at 21 pop up treatment centres across London

St John Ambulance prepares for duty at Coronation of King Charles III, continuing a long tradition of royal service
The regeneration project led to the demise of the Conservative administration - after they were accused of deceptively trying to complete the controversial felling

Labour takes control of Plymouth council - after Conservative administration 'tree massacre' in city centre
Shell were slammed for their swelling profits while forcing pre-payment meters on their customers

Shell slammed for force-installing 4,000 pre-pay meters despite £32bn mega-profits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Some 400,000 people are set to get emergency service medals

Coronation medal to be awarded to emergency services staff, members of the armed forces and Coronation workers
Patrick McCrossan's tent was robbed

Royal superfan camping out for Coronation has tent stolen, 'leaving him sleeping outside and scared to go to toilet'
Prince William spoke to royal fans during a pub trip

We're praying for good weather: William reveals Coronation wish on visit to the pub with Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results
Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'
This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit