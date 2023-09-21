Exclusive

Murdered teen's 'heartbroken' family calls for law change to reveal killer's name

Charlie Cosser's father has told LBC 'Cosser's Law' needs to be introduced. Picture: Supplied/LBC

By Rebecca Brady

Charlie Cosser's father has exclusively told LBC 'Cosser's Law' needs to be introduced to prioritise justice for victims, rather than protecting killers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 16-year-old from Chessington who has pleaded guilty to murdering him cannot be named because of his age. Currently, only judges in individual cases can lift reporting restrictions.

Charlie - known to his friends as Cheeks - was 17 when he died in hospital, two days after being stabbed multiple times at a house party in West Sussex. His father says the family is "absolutely destroyed" and "heartbroken".

Martin Cosser said they were in disbelief at the hospital where Charlie was taken in critical condition: "We were still just praying that actually they had made a mistake. 'It can't be Charlie. Charlie doesn't like raised voices. Charlie's a good lad - this can't be Charlie, it just can't.'

"How do you prepare yourself to say goodbye to your teenage son who is 17, who means the world to you? We all just held him as we watched the blood drain out of his face, his lips turn blue and said goodbye to our little boy."

Read more: Rishi’s green gamble: PM cuts ‘unacceptable costs’ for families as he scales back net zero targets on cars and boilers

Read more: Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken

Father of Charlie Cosser speaks to LBC

Martin told LBC it's "unfair" that Charlie's name will be forever linked with his death, but his killer's may not be: "We didn't have a choice. So how does a perpetrator - who continues to live his life, breathe and will probably have an opportunity to have a family and do all the things that Charlie won't have an opportunity to do - why should he be protected? It's disgraceful.

"Everything seems to be in place for the defendant. Decisions are forced upon us because our son has been murdered - we're the victims and yet we have no choice.

"His name has to be released and every single person that is found guilty of murder in a court of law - or pleads guilty to murder - should have their name released. There should be no hiding."

The Cosser family is still in the throws of trauma, with Charlie's father revealing he has constant nightmares and panic attacks where he feels like he has been stabbed himself.

The happy family-man said what happened to his "funny, gentle, kind" teenage son changed him entirely, making him feel bitter: "Charlie will never see 18. His friends will grow up, they'll get married, they'll have children. We'll have to see that.

"I see elderly people and - through no fault of their own - I'll think 'Why do you get to 90 years old? My son is a teenager'."

Father of Charlie Cosser speaks to LBC

Asked for a message to Charlie's killer, Martin said, for the first time in his life, he feels hate: "You know that Charlie will be watching you forever and a day. When you go to sleep and close your eyes Charlie will be there. And there's no forgiveness for murder.

"My son now lives in eternal light in heaven. You won't go to heaven. There's no heaven for you for what you've done.

"You are evil and I hate the fact I feel hate like this because, honestly, if you had known me three months ago, it's not me."

In a direct appeal to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, Martin pleaded: "Alex, what I'd ask you to do is act. Do something. We deserve at least that level of justice because we won't get justice from the sentencing but we at least deserve for his name to be released so people know who he is and what he's done."

Charlie Cosser's killer will be sentenced on October 6.