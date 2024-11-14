Clifton suspension bridge dramatically departs from Twitter sparking wave of online jokes

Clifton Suspension Bridge has quit Elon Musk's X after 15 years on the site. Picture: alamy

By Henry Moore

One of England’s most iconic bridges has become the latest high-profile exit from Elon Musk’s X.

Clifton Suspension Bridge has followed in the Guardian's footsteps and quit the social media app, sparking a slew of jokes online.

Citing a "rise in inappropriate content", the official X account of the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol told followers it would no longer be posting on the app, which has become a hotbed for far-right activity since Musk’s takeover.

Sharing its last X post, Clifton Suspension Bridge wrote: "With the rise in inappropriate content and decrease in meaningful engagement with our followers, we have chosen to no longer post to this account.

"You will always be able to stay up to date with what is happening at the Clifton Suspension Bridge, including bridge closures and maintenance through our website cliftonbridge.org.uk.

"If you'd like to continue following us on different social media platforms, we are active on Facebook and Instagram using @brunelbridge."

The decision by the legendary bridge has sparked a wave of hilarious reactions online.

Responding to the post, one X user said: “ I can’t wait for the announcement from Blackpool Tower and Wigan Pier.”

When you have lost the Clifton Suspension Bridge you have lost the country https://t.co/yYkeaOCX0C — Dan (@WarioArgento) November 13, 2024

Another said: “We can probably ride out the Guardian, but losing the Clifton Suspension Bridge, I can’t see a way back…”

While a third added: “When you have lost the Clifton Suspension Bridge you have lost the country.”

And a fourth said: “PANIC! The Clifton Suspension Bridge has left @X”

The bridge’s account also received a wave of hate from disgruntled X users after the announcement.

Burning bridges I see — MattWGraver (@MattWGraver) November 13, 2024

Most of the hate comments came from accounts with blue ticks, meaning they pay to be on X.

This comes after British newspaper The Guardian announced it would no longer be posting on the social media site.

The news outlet wrote on its website on Wednesday that it had considered the decision for a while due to the "often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform", but the US election earlier in November "underlined" its decision.

"This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism," The Guardian wrote.

"The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse."

Responding to The Telegraph, who reported on The Guardian's decision, Musk posted on X: "They are irrelevant."