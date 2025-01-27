Colombia backs down in row with US over return of deportation flights, White House claims

The US says Colombia has backed down and agreed to accept flights carrying deported migrants. Picture: Getty/X

By Flaminia Luck

The White House says Colombia has backtracked - and will now allow US military deportation flights to land 'without delay'.

Yesterday, it initially turned two away, sparking a diplomatic row, with Donald Trump threatening sanctions against the country.

It is part of the US president's immigration crackdown - which is leaving those without documentation, like this man, frightened.

Previously, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro announced he would not allow US deportation flights to land in the country.

Just as he promised, President Trump is sending a strong message to the world: those who enter the United States illegally will face serious consequences. pic.twitter.com/yqgtF1RX6K — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 24, 2025

In response to the blockage by President Petro, President Trump announced a slew of economic measures against Colombia, including a 25% tariff on all Colombian goods, which will be raised to 50% next week.

Taking to Truth Social, he wrote: "I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia.

"This order was given by Colombia's Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro. Picture: Getty

"Petro's denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so l have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures.

"These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!"

The measures include:

Emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States. In one week, the 25% tariffs will be raised to 50%.

A Travel Ban and immediate Visa Revocations on the Colombian Government Officials, and all Allies and Supporters.

Visa Sanctions on all Party Members, Family Members, and Supporters of the Colombian Government.

Enhanced Customs and Border Protection Inspections of all Colombian Nationals and Cargo on national security grounds.

IEEPA Treasury, Banking and Financial Sanctions to be fully imposed.

Earlier today, Colombia's leftist leader took to X to slam Trump's treatment of migrants.

“A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that every human being deserves," he wrote.

"That is why I ordered the return of US military planes carrying Colombian migrants.

“I cannot force migrants to remain in a country that does not want them. But if that country returns them, it must be with dignity and respect – for both them and our nation. In civilian planes, and without treating them like criminals, we will welcome our compatriots. Colombia deserves respect.

"The US must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we accept their return.”