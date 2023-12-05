Conor McGregor throws hat into Irish political ring and hints at running for president in 2025 election

In order to appear on the ballot, candidates need to secure the nomination of 20 Oireachtas (Irish Assembly) members or four local authorities. Picture: X/Twitter

By Jasmine Moody

The MMA fighter has seemingly thrown his hat into the political ring, hinting at a possible Irish presidential election bid for 2025.

Conor McGregor has hinted he may consider running to be the next Irish president in 2025, whilst also criticising his potential rivals for the Aras an Uachtarain, House of the President.

He also suggested he would privately fund weekly votes in order to ensure accountability, and stated: “It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”

Coming to X/Twitter, Mr McGregor analysed the "potential competition", if he runs for election.

In the post, he refers to the former head of the Irish government, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, as well as former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.

The post reads: Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74,”

However, all three ages are incorrect as Mr Adams is 75 and Mr Ahern and Mr Kenny are both 72.

The post continues: "Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties' politics. Regardless of what the public outside their parties feel.

"These parties govern themselves vs govern the people."

He, 35, then compared his age to theirs: "Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game.

"I listen. I support. I act. I have no affiliation/bia/favouritism toward any party."

Conor McGregor has been involved in multiple controversies, such as being involved in fights and being accused of sexual assault. . Picture: Alamy

In an earlier post, the MMA fighter wrote: "Ireland, your President", followed by a clover and heart emoji and accompanied with a photo of himself in a cream suit, accented with a green tie and handkerchief, blue shirt and gold watch.

He is also holding a cup of whisky.

Mr McGregor’s apparent declaration has been met with some scepticism, with People Before Profit Teachta Dála (a member of Dáil Éireann, the lower house of the Irish parliament) Paul Murphy wondering whether the MMA star knew about the nomination process for presidential candidates.

In order to appear on the ballot, candidates need to secure the nomination of 20 Oireachtas (Irish Assembly) members or four local authorities.

However, it seems that the fighter is aware of the process, as written in a response to Elon Musk’s supportive post.

In response to one of Mr McGregor’s posts, X’s owner wrote: "I think you could take them all single-handed. Not even fair.

Responding to Mr Musk, Mr McGregor wrote a lengthy post; "I’d fancy my chances Elon, 100%. I’d need to be nominated either by: at least 20 members of the Oireachtas; or at least four local authorities (AKA county councils) to run.

"Most (26) local authorities are county councils.

"There are also 3 city councils (Dublin, Galway, and Cork) and 2 councils that oversee a city and a county (Limerick and Waterford)."

The rest of the post explains Mr McGregor’s frustration what he feels is lack of transparency and the false promises candidates tell the electorate.

Mr McGregor has been involved in multiple controversies, such as being involved in fights and being accused of sexual assault.