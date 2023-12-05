One person in hospital and schools in lockdown as armed cops respond to 'major incident' in Aberfan



By StephenRigley

Several schools have been placed in lockdown this morning as cops are scrambling to respond to a 'major incident'.

Police have warned of a "serious assault" in Aberfan, south Wales, with armed officers on the scene after a reported stabbing near a school.

Paramedics said they took one person to hospital.

"Emergency services are responding to [a] serious assault that took place on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr just before 9.10am this morning," South Wales Police said.

"Armed officers are in the area, and we request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident."

Welsh Ambulance: "We were called today (5 December), at approximately 9.10 am, to reports of an incident in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil.



"We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru High Acuity Response unit to the scene where advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

"We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital Of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

Parents at Ynysown Primary School were sent texts to tell them all children were safe there but the site was under lock down as a precaution.

Greenfield School said: "We are aware of an ongoing police incident in Aberfan. We just wanted to reassure you that as a precaution we are keeping the pupils safe inside the building, and all perimeter gates are locked."

Trinity Childcare and Family Centre said it was "currently in lockdown as a precaution due to an incident within the Community".



"All staff and children are safe," it added.

Gerald Jones, the MP for Merthyr Tydfil, said: "I have spoken to police regarding a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.

"You may see an increased police presence in the area and I’d encourage everyone to co-operate with police officers as they deal with the incident."

Dawn Bowden, who represents Merthyr Tydfil in the Senedd, said: "I am aware of a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.

"I have spoken to the Police and will await further information from them. However, please take advice given by the Police who will be grateful for your co-operation while this incident is dealt with."