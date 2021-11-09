Breaking News

Covid jabs mandatory for all NHS and social care workers, Sajid Javid confirms

All NHS and social care workers must be fully vaccinated by April 1st. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

NHS staff in England must be fully vaccinated against Covid, the Health Secretary has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon, Sajid Javid confirmed jabs will be mandatory for all NHS and social care workers in England.

According to Chris Hopson, head of NHS Providers, between 80,000 and 100,000 NHS workers in England are currently unvaccinated.

Staff will have until April 1 next year to receive both vaccines before they face losing their job.

The move comes after care home workers in England were given until Thursday to get vaccinated.

But the Health Secretary confirmed there will be exemptions for those who cannot receive the Covid vaccine for medical reasons.

Read more: Raab: The whole Government regrets how we handled 'Tory sleaze' row

Read more: Boris Johnson slammed for 'irresponsibly parading' around hospital unmasked

Making a Covid-19 update statement in the Commons, Mr Javid said: "Having considered the consultation responses, the advice of my officials and NHS leaders including the chief executive of the NHS, I have concluded that all those working in the NHS and social care will have to be vaccinated.

"We must avoid preventable harm and protect patients in the NHS, protect colleagues in the NHS and of course protect the NHS itself."

According to the Health Secretary, figures show 90 per cent of NHS workers have received at least two doses of the vaccine but in some trusts it is as low as 80 per cent.

Mr Javid continued: "We head into the winter months in a much stronger position than last year. Of all the reasons for this progress the greatest is unquestionably our vaccination programme.

"Across the UK the overwhelming majority of us have made the positive choice to accept the offer of vaccines against Covid-19, almost eight in every 10 people over the age of 12 have chosen to be double jabbed and over 10 million people have now received their boosters or third jabs."

It comes as a former care worker shared an emotional video this week after she lost her job because she did not want to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Louise Akester, who has reportedly worked in the care sector for 14 years, shared the tearful video from her car after completing her final shift.