'Wrong to scare people' with Covid messaging and 'empower' scientists, says Rishi Sunak

25 August 2022, 00:38 | Updated: 25 August 2022, 00:41

Rishi Sunak has said some of the messaging around Covid was "wrong"
Rishi Sunak has said some of the messaging around Covid was "wrong". Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

It was "wrong scare people" with Covid messaging during the pandemic, Rishi Sunak has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tory leadership hopeful told The Spectator magazine that he had fought to stop the 'fear' narrative, citing in particular the government posters showing Covid patients on ventilators.

"It was wrong to scare people like that," he said.

Read more: ‘A shameless play for power’: Emily Maitlis speaks out against those who decry media as ‘fake news’

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her own lawyers over unpaid legal bills

He said there should have been a higher committee whose role was solely to consider the social and economic impacts of locking the country down.

"We shouldn't have empowered the scientists in the way we did," he said.

"And you have to acknowledge trade-offs from the beginning.

Mr Sunak at a Hustings event on Tuesday
Mr Sunak at a Hustings event on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

"If we'd done all of that, we could be in a very different place.

"We'd probably have made different decisions on things like schools."

However the magazine says Mr Sunak acknowledged there was a lack of knowledge at the start of the pandemic, and he was "not interested in pointing the finger at the fiercest proponents of lockdown".

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will go head-to-head once again in the penultimate hustings of the Tory leadership race on Thursday.

Both candidates have offered eye-catching policies to woo local Tory voters, even as the cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills continue to overshadow the contest.

Mr Sunak, who is believed to be on course for defeat in the contest, made a trip back to his home city of Southampton on Wednesday, where he hit out once again at the economic plans put forward by his rival.

Read more: Boris Johnson makes final visit to Kyiv before leaving No10 to mark six month anniversary of the war

Read more: Yellow warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy downpours in South East and eastern England

"Inflation has got to be the priority and that is why I will grip it in a way that no-one else will," the former chancellor said.

He added: "Actually, alternative plans that are complacent about the risk of inflation pretend that we can just borrow tens of billions of pounds and that there are no hard choices for Government, I don't think are realistic."

Ahead of the Norwich hustings Ms Truss put her focus squarely on the issues facing the East Anglian area, citing her plans of tax cuts, supply-side reform, better regulation and targeted investment zones.

Ms Truss also pledged to tackle trade union strike action, such as that at the Port of Felixstowe this week.

But as the Tory leadership contest begins to enter its final stages after a long summer of party in-fighting, calls are growing for urgent Government action to support households through what is predicted to be a difficult winter.

Mr Sunak says he took issue with some of the Covid messaging
Mr Sunak says he took issue with some of the Covid messaging. Picture: Alamy

In Ukraine for a surprise visit to Kyiv, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "If we're paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood."

Supply issues linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine are one reason behind rapidly rising power bills - with recent warnings suggesting the average amount UK households pay for their gas and electricity could reach £6,000 next year.

Watch: James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

Read more: 'Postgraduate level' organised crime: A look inside Liverpool's organised crime families run 'like the Sopranos'

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, in an interview on Wednesday, insisted "nothing is off the table" when it comes to action on soaring energy bills, while also adding that a freeze in the price cap would not deliver "targeted help" for those who need it most.

But Labour has called on both Tory leadership candidates to expand the windfall tax on oil and gas companies if they become prime minister, as the energy price cap is set to rise again.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said it was "intolerable" that Mr Sunak and Ms Truss had not offered "serious proposals" to address the crisis.

His call for action comes as energy regulator Ofgem is set to announce the autumn price cap for energy bills on Friday.

"We are now less than 24 hours away from the energy price cap rising yet again, but we have heard no serious proposals from the Conservative leadership candidates on how to stop this national emergency," Mr Miliband said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia launched an attack on a Ukrainian railway station

At least 22 people including child killed in Russian attack on Ukraine railway station on country's Independence Day

Ghislaine Maxwell's family is being sued over unpaid legal bills

Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her own lawyers over unpaid legal bills

Emily Maitlis addressed crowds at the Edinburgh TV Festival

‘A shameless play for power’: Emily Maitlis speaks out against those who decry media as ‘fake news’

The Met Office has a yellow weather issued a warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Yellow warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy downpours in South East and eastern England

The government of Sardinia is offering grants of up to €15,000 to entice homebuyers to relocate

Italy offers to pay people £12,700 to move to picturesque holiday island of Sardinia

Olivia was shot dead in Liverpool on Monday night

Devastated family pay tribute to 'tiny, cheeky' Olivia, 9, as they warn killer her pictures will 'haunt you' forever

Liverpool's police urged the city's "criminal fraternity" to come forward over the killing. (Left) A girl leaves flowers in memory of Olivia, 9

'Postgraduate level' organised crime: A look inside Liverpool's organised crime families run 'like the Sopranos'

Nee was the target of the shooting that left Olivia, 9, fatally wounded

Pictured: Convicted burglar, 35, who was the target of Liverpool shooting that left Olivia, 9, dead

Boris Johnson spoke during a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday

Brits must endure high energy bills at hands of Putin while Ukrainians 'pay in blood', says Boris Johnson

Judge involved in Archie Battersbee case to rule on similar case involving a 6 year old girl

Judge from Archie Battersbee case to rule on whether girl, six, has life support withdrawn

Another London bus strike to coincide with Notting Hill Carnival

Bank Holiday bus strike to clash with London's Notting Hill Carnival as revellers warned of delays

Finland's prime minister has been forced to apologise over a picture of two topless women

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin apologises for topless picture of influencers at official residence

Locals have said they are "shocked" and "worried" about the spike in moped watch crimes

'We have a real problem with moped attacks,' Chelsea MP says as Londoner attacked with machete for watch

Red Arrows members have been investigated

Red Arrows investigated over misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment

James Heappey told LBC the Navy does have control of the Channel.

'We do have control' of Channel insists Heappey despite record-breaking number of migrant crossings

Elizabeth Line sections to link up on Sunday 6th November

Elizabeth Line sections to link up and become fully connected in 'giant leap for London's transport'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cleveland fan John Adams poses in his usual centrefield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game in April 2011 in Cleveland

Baseball team honours drummer with Hall of Fame induction

Ukrainian servicemen fire to Russian positions from anti-aircraft gun in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

22 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World’s future being decided in Ukraine, says Zelensky

China Panda Twins

Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival

Jill Biden

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

South Africa Inflation Protests

South African workers march in capital against inflation

Finland Prime Minister Party

Finland’s leader apologises over party photo at summer home

Election 2024 Biden

Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan

Pakistan Floods

Floods wreak havoc across Pakistan with more than 900 dead since mid-June

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine braced for heavy attacks as Independence Day marked

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London