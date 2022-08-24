James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

By Abigail Reynolds

James O’Brien branded the United Kingdom a "failed state" due to the current economic situation, as he analysed the extent of the crisis from “pubs to courtrooms".

It comes after the Daily Telegraph’s titled an op ed, ‘Britain is broken and nobody can be bothered to do anything about it.' James asked if “ideological homes” for “poverty producing policies” are commenting in this way, “how bad is everything?”

"How can the people who for the last 12 years have been telling us to put him in charge, put her in charge pursue this policy, pursue that policy… now turn around clutching their pearls, throwing their hands in the air… saying everything is broken and no one is prepared to fix it," James said.

James read the results of a survey which said that seven out of ten pubs are being driven towards extinction as a consequence of soaring energy bills.

He continued to list other sectors impacted. “What about care workers?” he asked, highlighting the problems in care work due to staff shortages and the shocking statistic that 400,000 care workers are now earning less than supermarket workers, as reported by The King’s Fund.

“Where would you point for something going well?” he deliberated, outlining how conversations about any sector would result in commenting on their "imminent oblivion.”

"When our closest geographical ally, France, is looking over the channel in utter bewilderment and fear because they worry that it might presage problems for other countries as well… I don’t get it.”