Breaking News

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq fights back tears as he details racial bullying at Yorkshire to MPs

16 November 2021, 10:18 | Updated: 16 November 2021, 12:37

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told MPs the word 'P***' was "used constantly" across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it.

Rafiq said he was close to taking his own life as he detailed the "inhuman" treatment he encountered, adding he felt "isolated, humiliated at times".

He first alleged racial harassment and bullying against the county and accused them of institutional racism in September last year, with the club launching an investigation soon afterwards.

READ MORE: Yorkshire County Cricket coach suspended over 'historic tweet'

READ MORE: Second Asian ex-Yorkshire cricketer 'comes forward alleging racial abuse'

However, their handling of it has been heavily criticised.

They finally published summary findings of the investigation in September this year and while the investigation found there was "no question" Rafiq had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying, no individuals faced disciplinary action.

'No one ever stamped it out'

Rafiq told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday: "Pretty early on, me and other people from an Asian background... there were comments such as, 'you lot sit over there near the toilets', 'elephant washers', the word P*** was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the institution from the leaders and no one ever stamped it out."

Rafiq, who has two young children, talked about the strain the situation has placed on himself and his family life.

He said the club gave him "inhuman" treatment when his son was still born in 2017 and that he had "lost his career to racism".

Asked how he had summoned the strength to come forward, he added: "I had an interview about my new business. I got asked a question. And I got emotional. I said everything.

"Even at that point, I genuinely thought that there might be some humanity left in some of these individuals. But no... it was all about 'discredit, discredit, discredit'. I don't know how I've done it. This last 14 months has been incredibly difficult."

'I never wanted to come back'

Rafiq said when his contract at Yorkshire was coming to an end, he was "encouraged to sign a confidentiality form and take a parcel of money", which he refused.

He said: "At that time it would have been a lot of money for me. I think my wife was struggling. I knew I was struggling. There was no way mentally I could have even considered putting myself through this trauma. I actually left the country. I went to Pakistan. I never wanted to come back."

He said he first left Yorkshire in 2014, and at the time started medication due to his deteriorating mental health.

When he returned he initially felt settled under captain Alex Lees and coach Jason Gillespie.

"Jason left in 2016 and it just felt the temperature in the room had been turned up," Rafiq said. "You had Andrew Gale coming in as coach and Gary Ballance as captain.

"For the first time I started to see for what it was - I felt isolated, humiliated at times. Constant use of the word 'P***'."

Ballance and Vaughan

Rafiq said on a 2017 pre-season tour Ballance had racially abused him.

"We were in a place and Gary Ballance walks over and goes, 'Why are you talking to him? You know he's a P***'. This happened in front of team-mates. It happened in front of coaching staff." 

Ballance admitted using a "racial slur" towards Rafiq in a lengthy statement issued earlier this month, apologising but framing it as part of a long and deep friendship.

But Rafiq told the committee that was not an accurate depiction of their relationship, saying it went downill from 2013 onwards and had become toxic by 2017.

Asked by chair Julian Knight about the term 'Kevin', he said it was an offensive, racist term that reached the very top of the game.

"Kevin was a something Gary used to describe anyone of colour in a very derogatory manner. It was an open secret in the England dressing room," he said.

He also alleged former England batter Alex Hales was involved.

He said: "Gary and Alex Hales got really close to each other when they played for England together. I wasn't present in that dressing room, but what I understand (is) that Alex went on to name his dog 'Kevin' because it was black. It's disgusting how much of a joke it was."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is named in the independent report into Rafiq's claims, but has strenuously denied allegations he told four Asian team-mates: "(There's) too many of your lot, we need to do something about it."

Rafiq, Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan all say they remember those words, while the fourth player Ajmal Shahzad has said he cannot recall any racism at the club.

Asked about Vaughan, Rafiq said: "Michael might not remember it... three of us, Adil, myself and Rana remember it."

He also said he found it "hurtful" that England captain Joe Root said he had never witnessed anything of a racist nature at Yorkshire.

"Rooty is a good man. He never engaged in racist language," Rafiq said.

But he said Root had been "involved in a lot of socialising where I was called P***".

"It shows how normal it was that even a good man like him doesn't see it for what it was," he said.

Red wine 'poured down throat'

Rafiq, who is a Muslim, also described his harrowing first experience of alcohol at the age of 15.

"I got pinned down at my local cricket club and had red wine poured down my throat, literally down my throat," he said.

"The player played for Yorkshire and Hampshire. I (then) didn't touch alcohol until about 2012 and around that time I felt I had to do that to fit in."

He later added he had been in a car at the time and there had been one other witness to the incident.

"No one did anything," he said.

Asked if anyone had stood up for him at the time bullying and racist abuse was taking place, Rafiq replied: "Nobody. That's the institution.

"You had people who were openly racist and you had the bystanders. A lot of people watched it happen and no one felt like it was important or because it was such a norm that no one felt strong enough to actually stand up."

Problem replicated 'up and down the country'

Rafiq said the problem at Yorkshire was replicated "up and down the country".

Asked about the fact others, such as former Essex and Northamptonshire player Maurice Chambers, had now spoken out, Rafiq said: "I would like to see it as progress that people are feeling like they can come forward and they are going to be heard and not just be discredited, smeared about, briefed about."

He added: "I've had messages from people who have played at Leicestershire, a guy who played at Middlesex, messages from people who played at Nottinghamshire."

He described England and Wales Cricket Board initiatives on diversity as "box-ticking" exercises and "tokenism".

Frustration with investigation process

Rafiq said Yorkshire's investigation into his allegations had been "far from independent".

He said that while the investigation was live, members of the panel were entertained by the county at a Headingley Test match.

"It just shows the arrogance of these people," he said.

He added he was "staggered" when Yorkshire announced no one would face disciplinary action over his experience at the club.

Rafiq criticised the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA)'s handling of his situation.

He said the ECB "took the stance that they would trust Yorkshire to do the right thing and then as regulators would come in to hold Yorkshire to account".

He said: "I kept begging the ECB, the PCA, I kept telling them 'they (Yorkshire) are not doing the right thing, this is going to end up in a car crash for everyone'."

He said no one intervened until an article detailing his experience broke on cricket website Cricinfo, and "at that point the ECB came in".

"On a human point I felt like if someone else had told me they were suicidal and they were ringing you saying 'please help' I'd forget my constitution and help a human. Over the winter there were some real dark moments," he said.

"I didn't feel like they did that because they were concerned for me or worried for me, I feel that was done to tick a box in case I killed myself."

Rafiq described the PCA as "incredibly inept" and added: "An organisation that should have supported me left me on my own."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

High Court finds Gaddafi aide jointly liable for death of PC Yvonne Fletcher in 1984

openDemocracy's editor-in-chief explained the leak.

Covid contracts: Leaked list reveals companies profiting from pandemic

Nine activists from Insulate Britain are attending a hearing at the High Court today

'I feel like crying': Eco protestors gather outside High Court expecting to be jailed

Breaking
Mendy has been charged with two more counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two more counts of rape

Lord Wolfson of Tredegar defended the decision to house trans women in female prisons.

'The world hasn't gone mad': Justice minister defends trans women in female prisons

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Police appeal for witnesses after attempted murder of woman in east London

The earthquake struck near the town of Lochgilphead

Scotland earthquake: 3.1 magnitude tremor strikes in middle of night

The man who died in the Liverpool terror attack has been named

Pictured: ‘Christian convert’ refugee who died in Liverpool Poppy Day terror attack

The number of people employed in the UK has increased

Employment above pre-pandemic levels despite end of furlough scheme

Stanley Johnson has been accused of inappropriately touching a journalist and an MP

PM's father Stanley Johnson accused of inappropriately touching female MP and journalist

Nearly 200 countries agreed to the Glasgow Climate Pact

COP26 round up: Newfound focus on climate change - but real action remains to be seen

Four men arrested in relation to the explosion have been released

Four men arrested in connection with the Liverpool explosion released from custody

Christopher Chope was seen to shout "object" in the Commons chamber

Tory sleaze scandal: Attempt to scrap standards reforms blocked

Boris Johnson criticised the "contrived crisis"

Britain accuses Belarus of 'engineering abhorrent migrant crisis' on EU border

Maurice Chambers pictured at Essex in 2013.

Maurice Chambers: Second former Essex cricketer alleges racist abuse at club

The new father recently welcomed his son at Liverpool Women's Hospital and lives in Rutland Avenue (pictured).

Neighbour feels like he 'dodged two bullets' after 'scary' Remembrance Day blast

Latest News

See more Latest News

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
A jet-ski thought to have been used in a migrant crossing is brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI after being intercepted in the Channel

'Migrants use jet-ski' for dangerous English Channel crossing
The homes of Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard were targeted

Men jailed after targeting celebrity homes in Britain's biggest ever burglary spree
A CCTV still showing the driver, circled, escaping the taxi after the explosion.

Liverpool explosion: Wife of taxi terror survivor hails 'utter miracle' he's still alive
Boris Johnson has urged people to get the Covid jab as soon as they are eligible.

PM warns of Covid 'storm clouds' over Europe as he pleads with Brits to get booster
The changes mean an attack is now 'highly likely'.

UK terror threat raised to 'severe' following Poppy Day explosion in Liverpool
Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press conference today

Watch again: PM holds Covid press conference amid 'storm of infection in Europe'
Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine in order to avoid a Covid "blizzard".

'Blizzard' of Covid cases from Europe could derail Christmas, PM warns
Fire crews attended the scene in Dulwich

11 children hospitalised after ceiling collapses in south London school
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson (centre) updated media on the progress of the investigation

Fourth man arrested as police declare Poppy Day blast a terrorist incident

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police