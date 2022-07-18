Dad who ran over daughter, 19, twice when 'consumed with anger' convicted of murder

18 July 2022, 23:12

Nigel Malt crushed his daughter with his car
Nigel Malt crushed his daughter with his car. Picture: Norfolk Police/Facebook

By Daisy Stephens

A father who twice ran over his daughter's body with his car, crushing her to death while "totally consumed with anger", has been found guilty of her murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nigel Malt, 44, ran over 19-year-old Lauren Malt outside the home in West Winch, Norfolk, where she lived with her mother and younger siblings on January 23 this year.

Afterwards he put her body into his passenger seat and drove her to hospital in King's Lynn where she was pronounced dead, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Read more: Recreational drug users will have passports confiscated and face night club bans

Read more: Lewisham stabbing victim identified as four men arrested

Malt, who was estranged from his wife and children, was living separately at a different address.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, earlier told jurors that Malt argued with Ms Malt and threatened her boyfriend, Arthur Marnell, with a crowbar in Leete Way before he "reversed his car into and knocked over his daughter".

"Having knocked her to the ground he then reversed his car over her," the barrister said.

"He stopped, then he drove the car forward again over her body.

"These actions killed Lauren Malt, and later examination of her body revealed bruising, lacerations and crushing injuries to her head, torso, arms and legs."

Nigel Malt has been found guilty of murder and will be sentenced at a later date
Nigel Malt has been found guilty of murder and will be sentenced at a later date. Picture: Norfolk Police

A post-mortem examination recorded that she died of significant traumatic injuries to her chest and abdomen.

"Effectively she was crushed to death," Mr Jackson said.

Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, denied his daughter's murder, claiming it was an accident, but was found guilty following a trial.

Jurors returned their unanimous verdict on Monday after just over a day of deliberations.

Mr Jackson said that after Malt "failed in his bid to inflict violence" on Ms Malt's boyfriend and she told him to go home "he was totally consumed with anger".

He added that the "estrangement from his wife and family no doubt fuelled his anger".

Ms Mault died of significant traumatic injuries to her chest and abdomen
Ms Mault died of significant traumatic injuries to her chest and abdomen. Picture: Lauren Malt/Facebook

Malt's wife, Karen Malt, had reported him to police in April 2021 for assaulting her, the prosecutor said, with the defendant arrested and bailed at the time.

Mr Jackson said that, on the evening Ms Malt was killed, Malt went to the shop where his wife worked, drove to her home and made repeated phone calls.

Read more: Murder probe launched after teen fatally stabbed in neck while sitting in a car in south east London

Read more: Mum jailed for life after murdering toddler after ex asked to share custody

"The defendant's relationship with his family was broken and it was something he wasn't prepared to accept," said the prosecutor.

While at the shop where his wife was, he made 19 attempted calls to the landline of her home, where Ms Malt and her boyfriend were, between 6.25pm and 6.52pm.

He had driven to the home earlier but nobody answered the door to him.

Malt's "persistent" calls went unanswered, Mr Jackson said, then the defendant made three further calls, with the final one answered and lasting one minute and six seconds.

"It appears Lauren did answer that call," Mr Jackson said.

"The defendant, of course, knows full well what was said in that call to Lauren, but Lauren's now dead.

"Within two minutes of that call ending, the defendant then left the West Winch shop and drove directly to Leete Way.

"Something in that call caused him to leave and go back to Leete Way."

Malt drove over his daughter twice
Malt drove over his daughter twice. Picture: Norfolk Police

Malt argued with Ms Malt and her boyfriend, Mr Marnell, and tried to assault Mr Marnell with a crowbar, Mr Jackson said.

Mr Marnell escaped unharmed.

After Malt ran over his daughter, he said "don't get the police".

Mr Jackson said Malt put Ms Malt's body in his front passenger seat and drove her to the shop where his wife worked, then on to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case for sentencing on a date to be fixed in August.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The UK is set to be crippled by even hotter weather after a sweltering day on Monday

Travel chaos, school closures and fires as 'hottest day ever' set to cripple UK

Headers could be completely banned for children under 12 after the FA announced a trial of the rule

Football Association to trial heading ban for under-12s amid brain injury fears

Dogs should not be left in hot cars on warm days

What should I do if I see a dog shut in a hot car?

Police were alerted at 4:43pm that the teenager had gone missing after entering the water at Tagg's Island in Hampton (pictured)

Boy, 14, believed to have drowned after going missing in the Thames

Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race

Tom Tugendhat eliminated from the Tory leadership race as Rishi remains in lead

Boris Johnson's government has won a confidence vote after a long debate

Boris Johnson's government wins confidence vote after five-hour debate

Kemi Badenoch backer Michael Gove today told LBC he will "serve in any government of any Conservative leader".

'I'll serve under any Conservative leader', Kemi Badenoch backer Michael Gove says

Tory leadership race has descended into frantic and devious haggling, says Andrew Marr

Marr: I’m sick of people saying climate change isn't happening – just go outside today

Prince Harry today invoked Princess Diana as he paid tribute to Nelson Mandela during a keynote speech at the United Nations.

Prince Harry invokes Princess Diana in UN speech marking Nelson Mandela Day

s

British tourist found dead on a Crete beach after lying motionless for hours

Police warned over swimming in open water after a man's death at Ardsley Reservoir

Boy, 16, dies after going swimming in lake during heatwave

Travel chaos erupted across Britain

Heatwave triggers travel chaos as Luton Airport runway melts and trains cancelled

killer monkeys

Killer troop of monkeys hurl four-month-old baby to his death from three-storey roof

Tory leadership hopefuls want to kick can down road on net zero carbon, says Sadiq Khan

Tory leadership hopefuls want to kick can down road on net zero carbon, says Sadiq Khan

Boris Johnson compared his premiership to a Typhoon fighter jet flight

Boris compares being PM to typhoon fighter flight as he gives thumbs up in cockpit

Underground and strike signs

Tube and train strikes 2022: When are the planned strikes for July and August?

Latest News

See more Latest News

US Ukraine

Ukraine’s first lady makes trip to United States

France Wildfires

France and Spain fight wildfires as Europe swelters

Italian premier Mario Draghi

Europe’s leaders ramp up efforts to secure energy deals to sidestep Russia
Police outside Tops supermarket

Buffalo supermarket shooting accused pleads not guilty to hate crime charges
Passengers take photos of a wildfire from a train in Zamora, Spain

Passengers in Spain get a fright as train stops in wildfire

Roman Polanski

Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski case

Indiana Mall Shooting

Three murdered in Indiana shooting before civilian killed gunman
Funeral of girl killed in attack

EU foreign ministers focus on tightening Russia sanctions

Sri Lanka protests

Sri Lanka’s acting president declares state of emergency amid protests
Malaysian customs officials with the seized elephant tusks

Malaysian officials seize African elephant tusks and pangolin scales worth £15m

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

'Trans women's rights are women's rights ': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance

'Trans women's rights are women's rights': Angela Rayner outlines Labour's self ID stance
Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'
Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London