'Dangerous' paedophile teacher who tricked young boys jailed for 17 years

Former teacher Dead Davidson was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A "dangerous" paedophile teacher who tricked young boys into filming themselves performing sex acts has been sent down for 17 years.

Dean Davidson, 38, admitted 18 sexual offences over a decade, including possession of indecent images of children, online exploitation of young teenagers and indecently touching boys.

One of his victims said the disgraced former teacher - of Brockwood Court in Ashington, Northumberland, and who worked in several schools in the North East of England - "posed as a good-looking blonde girl" online.

Depending on the sexuality of the young boys, the defendant sometimes used a male alter-ego, Newcastle Crown Court was told.

The 38-year-old held his head in his hands during the protracted sentencing hearing, during which the court heard statements from 27 victims.

Read more: Man charged with common assault after Prof Whitty accosted in London

Read more: Met officers face misconduct probe over stop of sprinter Bianca Williams

Andrew Epsley, prosecuting, branded Davidson "a dangerous offender" who tricked some of his victims, now adults, after contacting them on social media.

In some instances, he pretended to be a sexually adventurous older girl, and tricked them into performing sexual acts on camera.

The court heard how the former teacher made recordings of the videos without the boys knowing.

One victim told the court he had remained in contact with who he thought was a woman for years, but that is actually turned out to be Davidson.

He only realised the deception years later when detectives approached him, as an adult, and showed him a video of himself as a boy aged around 13 performing sex acts.

The footage had been recovered by officers from Davidson's electronic devices.

Read more: Murder probe launched as man dies in 'unprovoked' Oxford Street stabbing

Read more: Murder probe launched after teenage boy stabbed to death in south London

The victim said: "I had been enticed by who I thought was a girl showing me attention at a very early age.

"Over the years it had been casual, friendly, on occasions flirtatious and sexual. I feel deceived and misled."

Another victim said he felt anxious in public in case Davidson had shared videos of him as a young teen, adding he felt "violated".

And another said he recalled making friends online with that he thought was a girl who asked him to do "weird things - stuff I would never dream of doing as an adult".

David Comb, defending, said Davidson was "ashamed and upset" by his conduct.

He added: "He genuinely enjoyed his work and he had a commitment to it, but he was also a confused, isolated and closeted young man who had been unable to establish or maintain healthy relationships with adults."

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced him to serve 17 years in jail, with a six-year extended period.

Referring to his victims, she said: "Several of them have described their lives, as a result, are in ruins."