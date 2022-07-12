Daredevils leap off Tower Bridge into Thames in 'extremely dangerous' stunt

12 July 2022, 13:47 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 14:08

By Emma Soteriou

A group of daredevils filmed themselves leaping from Tower Bridge in a bid to keep cool in an 'extremely dangerous' stunt.

Footage shared online showed the group of young boys risk their lives as they hurled themselves into the water from the busy bridge.

The clips show three people jumping first, with one jumping from the top of a railing.

A fourth person can be seen looking on before making the jump himself.

The RNLI has previously warned against such ‘extremely dangerous’ antics. In 2015 a teenager nearly drowned leaping off the bridge.

It comes as Brits face scorching heat across the UK this week, with temperatures so far reaching as high as 33C.

A "danger to life" weather alert has also been extended to Monday as he warm weather shows little sign of disappearing any time soon.

Read more: National emergency could be declared as 'danger to life' weather alert extended to Monday

Read more: 'Danger to life' heat warning issued as Brits face '33C' temperatures and fires break out

The group plunged into the Thames
The group plunged into the Thames. Picture: Instagram/Adam Szaniawski

"We were all buzzing off each other's hyped-up energy that it almost felt natural," 18-year-old Adam Szaniawski told The Sun.

He added: "We thought about the dangers and I'm not encouraging people to do this.

"It took a lot of mental preparation and training beforehand. All of us had flipped off similar heights before."

The group are believed to regularly share images of adrenaline-fuelled stunts online, according to the paper.

Three people jumped followed by one more
Three people jumped followed by one more. Picture: Instagram/Adam Szaniawski

The Environment Agency has previously advised against jumping into the Thames as the depth may vary - putting those involved at risk.

Police forces have also been issuing warnings as more and more people have been spotted bridge jumping into rivers and reservoirs.

"We have received reports of groups of youths jumping from what is known as Platts Bridge into the reservoir at Ardingly, Haywards Heath," a spokesman for Mid Sussex Police said.

"Jumping off bridges and swimming in reservoirs is strictly prohibited.

"Reservoirs may look like the perfect place to cool off during spells of hot weather, but they can be full of concealed dangers.

"They are not lakes, the water depth and temperature quickly changes. Keep your family and friends safe this summer."

