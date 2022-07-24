Declan Donnelly announces birth of son weeks after death of presenter's older brother

Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall have shared news of the birth of their son. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Daisy Stephens

Declan Donnelly has announced the birth of his second child, Jack Anthony Alphonsus.

Donnelly, 46, who is one half of Geordie presenting duo Ant and Dec, shared the news via the pair's joint Instagram account on Sunday.

He wrote: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.

"He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x"

The picture posted by Donnelly showed his newborn son's hand wrapped around one of his father's fingers.

Donnelly married his wife Ali Astall in 2015 and the pair also share a daughter, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born in 2018.

A number of famous faces left messages of congratulations and well wishes under the Instagram post, including Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who wrote: "Delighted for you both! Congrats xx" with a red heart emoji.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver added: "Congratulations to you all xxxxx"

The presenter recently lost his older brother Fr Dermott, who died after suffering from a short illness on July 8 at the age of 55.

Fr Dermott, a Catholic priest, conducted his brother's wedding ceremony while presenting partner Anthony McPartlin, known professionally as Ant, was his best man.

Shortly before his death, Fr Dermott celebrated his 30th anniversary of service to his parish and community, where he was best known for his work with young people and youth ministry.