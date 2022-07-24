Declan Donnelly announces birth of son weeks after death of presenter's older brother

24 July 2022, 20:03

Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall have shared news of the birth of their son
Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall have shared news of the birth of their son. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Daisy Stephens

Declan Donnelly has announced the birth of his second child, Jack Anthony Alphonsus.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Donnelly, 46, who is one half of Geordie presenting duo Ant and Dec, shared the news via the pair's joint Instagram account on Sunday.

He wrote: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.

"He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x"

Read more: Woman killed and 3 people injured after caravan catches fire overnight at UK campsite

Read more: Man shot dead at gathering in east London named as 28-year-old local

The picture posted by Donnelly showed his newborn son's hand wrapped around one of his father's fingers.

Donnelly married his wife Ali Astall in 2015 and the pair also share a daughter, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born in 2018.

A number of famous faces left messages of congratulations and well wishes under the Instagram post, including Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who wrote: "Delighted for you both! Congrats xx" with a red heart emoji.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver added: "Congratulations to you all xxxxx"

Read more: Hero dad feared dead after jumping into Lake Garda to save teenage son

Read more: Police release photo of man they want to identify after 23-year-old stabbed in back at pub

The presenter recently lost his older brother Fr Dermott, who died after suffering from a short illness on July 8 at the age of 55.

Fr Dermott, a Catholic priest, conducted his brother's wedding ceremony while presenting partner Anthony McPartlin, known professionally as Ant, was his best man.

Shortly before his death, Fr Dermott celebrated his 30th anniversary of service to his parish and community, where he was best known for his work with young people and youth ministry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A group of activists have urged archaeologists not to categorise the gender of skeletons

Activists urge archaeologists not to assume gender of ancient human remains

Ellie Goulding has revealed she visited Ukraine this weekend

Singer Ellie Goulding shares 'emotional journey' as she reveals she visited Kyiv

The incident happened at Happy Days Retro Vacations near Saxmundham, Suffolk

Woman killed and 3 people injured after caravan catches fire overnight at UK campsite

A large fire is burning on Hankley Common

Major incident declared in Surrey as firefighters battle wildfire in popular beauty spot

Queues are snaking around the M20 near Folkestone after it became the epicentre of "holiday hell"

Move over, Dover: Folkestone becomes centre of 'holiday hell' amid huge Eurotunnel queues

Detectives want to speak to this man over the pub attack

Police release photo of man they want to identify after 23-year-old stabbed in back at pub

Sam Brown, 28, was shot in east London

Man shot dead at gathering in east London named as 28-year-old local

Mick Lynch warned of more disruption in the coming months

Rail strikes 'could last for months' if other side doesn't back down, Mick Lynch warns

Connery was convicted last week

Skydiver who parachuted as Queen in 2012 Olympics convicted of assaulting girlfriend

Margot Robbie will return to Neighbours

Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie returns to Neighbours for Aussie soap's farewell special

An "explosive" wildfire has forced thousands to flee

'Explosive' wildfire tears through homes as thousands forced to flee in California

Mr Chada jumped into Lake Garda to save his son but has gone missing

Hero dad feared dead after jumping into Lake Garda to save teenage son

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have both vowed to tackle immigration if they become prime minister

Rishi Sunak pledges annual refugee cap as Liz Truss vows to expand Rwanda plan

A woman found a dead body in the back of her GoCar rental (stock image)

Woman finds dead body in boot of rental car after investigating strange smell

A woman was impaled when a sailfish leapt out of the ocean

Woman, 70, impaled by 45kg sailfish that jumped out water on Florida coast

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are currently competing to become the new prime minister

Voters think Sunak would be better PM than Truss, new poll shows

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis kissing a hand

Pope arrives in Canada to apologise to Indigenous groups

Joe Biden

Joe Biden ‘improving significantly’ as he fights Covid infection, doctor says
California firefighters

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California
Sakurajima erupting

Residents ordered to evacuate after Japanese volcano erupts

Joe Biden

Biden feeling ‘much better’ but Covid symptoms persist

Chinese module lifts off

China launches first of two lab modules to join space station
Police at shooting scene

Three killed in shooting at university in Philippines

Odesa air strike damage

Russia claims missile attack on port of Odesa targeted military facilities
Home damaged

Palestinians killed in West Bank gun battle with Israeli forces
Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia condemned after missile strike on Ukrainian port hours after grain deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'
'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London