Definitely, Definitely: Liam Gallagher pranks Oasis fans with cryptic tweet

Liam Gallagher has sent Oasis fans into overdrive - after pranking them with a cryptic tweet ahead of the band's reunion. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Liam Gallagher has sent Oasis fans into overdrive - after pranking them with a cryptic tweet ahead of the band's reunion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Champagne Supernova performer has teased fans since he announced Oasis would be going back on tour next year.

On X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Liam wrote: "Massive announcement incoming"

The post sparked frenzy throughout the Britpop outfit's fans.

Read More: Thousands of Oasis fans face having tickets cancelled - here's why

Read More: Law proposed to guarantee maximum ticket prices following Oasis backlash

Some speculated that the announcement would include new tour dates, special performances or surprise additions to the shows planned for next summer.

On X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Liam wrote: "Massive announcement incoming". Picture: Alamy

Fans even suggested that Blur, Oasis's former rivals, may sign on to be their support act.

But others feared Liam had already fallen out with brother Noel - leaving the planned tour in jeopardy.

However, less than 10 minutes later after the teasing tweet, Liam quipped: "IM THE F**KNG B****X CMON"

Oasis are set to embark on a world tour next year.

This follows a falling out that the Gallagher brothers had in 2009 - which saw the once-mega band break up seemingly for good.