Disgraced family YouTuber Ruby Franke tortured children by starving and shackling them, court documents reveal

19 December 2023, 20:48

In the newly released documents, the Mormon mother is described as violent and believed her children were "evil" and "possessed".
In the newly released documents, the Mormon mother is described as violent and believed her children were "evil" and "possessed". Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Details of family vlogger Ruby Franke’s torture, including starving and shackling her children, have become public a day after she pleaded guilty to felony child abuse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruby Franke, 41, admitted to abusing two of her six children over the last year and now faces 60 years in prison.

The vlogger took off 30 years of the maximum term she could have faced with her plea agreement, which includes information about how the mother-of-six tortured two of her children.

Franke’s YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, garnered 2.3 million subscribers, where the mother and her husband dished out controversial parenting advice.

In August of this year, the children were rescued after one of Franke’s emaciated sons escaped to a neighbour's house, begging for food and water.
In August of this year, the children were rescued after one of Franke’s emaciated sons escaped to a neighbour's house, begging for food and water. Picture: Alamy

Many of her viewers found the Mormon mother's parenting tops too harsh - for instance, she refused to take her daughter's lunch to school after she forgot it, as it was the little girl’s own "responsibility".

In the newly released documents, the Franke is described as violent and believed her children were "evil" and "possessed".

Read more: YouTuber Trevor Jacob jailed after crashing plane and skydiving to safety for video views 'and financial gain'

Read more: Time for new debate on assisted dying, says Wes Streeting as Dame Esther Rantzen reveals Dignitas plan

Her victims, aged 12 and 9, were forced to live outside and work barefoot in the Utah summer heat.

In court, Franke admitted to the abuse with "sorrow and regret".
In court, Franke admitted to the abuse with "sorrow and regret". Picture: Alamy

Her nine-year-old daughter, called EF in court, was forced to run barefoot down dirt roads.

Another son, aged 11, was made to stand in direct sunlight for four days at a time.

They would often be shackled and handcuffed, denied food and physically punished if caught trying to sneak in sips of water.

The handcuffs would cut through the children’s skin but Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, would cover the wounds with duct tape, to then place the cuffs over.

In addition, the 'momfluencer' would kick them with heavy boots, hold their heads underwater, and try to block their airways by holding her hands over their noses and mouths.

In August of this year, the children were rescued after one of Franke’s emaciated sons escaped to a neighbour's house, begging for food and water.

In court, Franke admitted to the abuse with "sorrow and regret".

In previous statements, she claimed via her attorney that she was manipulated by Hildebrandt.

Franke will be sentenced on 20 February 2024.

It was revealed, by the time she was arrested, that Franke's husband divorced her in November over their differences in parenting styles.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

California Recycled Wastewater

California approves new rules for turning wastewater into drinking water

NASA Laser Demo Cat

Cat named Taters steals the show in first video sent by laser from deep space

Israel Palestinians

Israel’s campaign in southern Gaza will last for months, says defence minister

Monique Olivier is already serving a life prison sentence for her part in other murders

Widow of 'Ogre of Ardennes' guilty of helping husband murder three women - including British student Joanna Parrish

Peter Bone, who is suspended from the parliamentary Tory Party has lost his seat in a recall petition

Suspended Tory MP Peter Bone loses seat in recall petition triggering fresh by-election headache for Sunak

Severe Weather Northeast

Five dead as storms sweep northeastern US

Brits are in for a cold snap over Christmas

Exact day snow to start falling this week ahead of White Christmas

5,344 of 9,723 RMT members took part in the ballot. 4,827 voted yes to strike action and 505 voted no.

London Underground faces New Year disruption as workers vote for industrial action

Italy Ferragni Fine

Italian fashion influencer fined one million euros over charity claim

The mask is worth more than four million euros

French couple who sold rare mask for €150 lose bid to cancel sale after discovering it was worth millions

Haiti President Killed

Former senator sentenced to life over 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president

The couple were unconscious when people tried to resuscitate them, the inquest heard.

TV presenter Phil Spencer’s parents died in ‘some of most tragic circumstances ever heard’, coroner says

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky considers Ukraine military’s request for 500,000 more troops

A coastguard helicopter flying near magma on a hill near Grindavik

Volcano erupts in Iceland weeks after thousands evacuated from town

Chasing Horse Arrest Nevada

Sex abuse charges upheld against Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse

The volcano erupted late on Monday evening

Gas pollution 'likely' in Icelandic capital after huge volcanic eruption, national forecaster warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blue Origin-Rocket

Jeff Bezos’s space company launches first flight since 2022 crash

Germany Extremist Trial

German court convicts man inspired by Islamic State group of two knife attacks

Hungary Turkey

Turkey links Sweden’s Nato bid to US approving F-16 jet sales

Cheltenham General Hospital, Cheltenham, UK

Cheltenham A&E department closing or restricting treatment over festive period due to junior doctors' strikes
New York Repatriations

New York to set up commission to consider slavery reparations

Sadiq Khan is hoping to be elected for a third term as London Mayor.

Sadiq Khan to hike council tax for second time

Shona Robison made the announcement during her Budget statement at Holyrood

Thousands of people face income tax hike in Scotland as SNP creates new tax band for those earning over £75,000
He was found guilty of murder on Friday 15 December after a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

'Monster' who murdered 'bubbly' ex-girlfriend and dumped her near M1 motorway jailed for minimum of 17 years
Israel Palestinians

Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

Elephants in Hwange National Park

At least 100 elephants die in drought-stricken Zimbabwe park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen.

Harry and Meghan still using 'Sussex Royal' title online despite pledge to stop

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit