'Our country is going to hell': Trump says his only crime is 'fearlessly defending America' in defiant Mar-a-Lago speech

5 April 2023, 02:02 | Updated: 5 April 2023, 03:19

Trump delivered a speech following his arrest on Tuesday
Trump delivered a speech following his arrest on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou and Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has hit out at New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing criminal charges against him in a defiant first speech at Mar-a-Lago following his arrest on Tuesday.

Mr Trump claimed he was the victim of election interference and hit out at New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing criminal charges against him during his first speech since his indictment.

Opening his address to a crowd of 500 supporters in Mar-a-Lago, the former US president said he "never thought anything like this could happen in America".

He slammed several investigations that had been carried out against him, including the examination of whether he tried to illegally overturn election results in Georgia and a federal investigation into the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

He said the "only crime" he had committed was "to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it".

The 76-year-year-old said: "This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately."

Read more: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 hush money charges after historic arrest in New York

Read it in full: Donald Trump indictment charging him with 34 felony counts

In a personal attack on Judge Juan Merchan's family, Mr Trump described him as a "Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and a family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris."

Speaking of his own, he acknowledged Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump who were in the crowd.

However, his wife Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen.

Trump in court
Trump in court. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump arrived back in Florida on Tuesday evening after his whirlwind trip to New York where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

The full details of the charges show that the charges are related to payments made between February and December 2017 - some of which relating to adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he allegedly had an affair in 2006.

He denies having a sexual relationship with the actress.

Mr Trump was formally arrested and processed when he arrived from Trump Tower on Tuesday, with officials taking his fingerprints in the courthouse.

His next court date has been set for December 4.

Trump's speech to supporters
Trump's speech to supporters. Picture: Alamy

As he flew back to Florida following the hearing, Mr Trump blamed Mr Bragg for shutting New York down and bringing in "38,000 NYPD officers".

In a statement on social media site Truth Social, he added: "The hearing was shocking to many in that they had no 'surprises' and therefore, no case."

It came after he was warned by the judge over his use of language and social media posts during the arraignment.

Mr Bragg told courts his concerns about the former president making threatening posts to his social media accounts warning of "potential death and destruction" in the lead up to the case.

Trump's Supporters Welcome Him Back to Florida
Trump's Supporters Welcome Him Back to Florida. Picture: Getty

The judge said he would not issue a 'gag order' on the former president to stop him and his lawyers from speaking about the case in public.

Speaking outside the courthouse, his lawyer Susan Necheles said: "[Mr Trump]'s not going after the judge. He noted there were some issues that might cause a conflict."

Another lawyer for Mr Trump, Joe Tacopina, also denied that his client had threatened Alvin Bragg in a social media post, saying he "wasn't swinging a baseball bat".

Latest News

The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released new heartwarming footage of the nine-year-old at home in the wake of gunman Thomas Cashman's life sentence for her murder.

Smiling Olivia Pratt-Korbel seen laughing and dancing in newly released heartwarming video

A woman, 28, has died and a child, 4, has been left with "life-threatening" injuries following a four-car crash in north Wales.

Woman, 28, dies and child left with 'life-threatening' injuries after four-car crash

New data published shows which English beaches have been affected most by sewage dumping.

Revealed: Worst beaches for dumped sewage - is your nearest beach on the list?

Gleb Karakulov has defected

Putin is a paranoid 'war criminal' who makes staff quarantine for two weeks before meetings, officer who defected claims
Finland has formally joined the NATO military alliance, after applying to join the security alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nato border with Russia doubles as Finland becomes 31st member of security alliance

Ireland Murdock has been convicted for raping a woman in 2021.

Met police officer guilty of raping woman and accessing his victim's restricted crime report
Kyle Bevan attacked young Lola James at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, and delayed a call to emergency services for over an hour following his physical outburst.

'We'll miss her forever': Family's emotional tribute to Lola James, 2, as 'Jekyll and Hyde' boyfriend guilty of murder
Donald Trump is set to be indicted

Donald Trump indictment: Why is the former US president in court and what happens next?

Kosovo War Crimes

Ex-Kosovo president tells judges he is not guilty of war crimes

The Netherlands, Haarlemmermeer, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, dawn

Plans unveiled to reduce pollution and noise around Schiphol airport

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Lead KC labels judges decision "bold" as rapist, 21 walks free

Leading barrister labels judge's decision 'bold' as rapist, 21, walks free

Caller tells Shelagh she would 'rather die' than be raped

Distressed caller tells Shelagh Fogarty: "I'd rather die than be raped"

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

Sir Keir and Nick on Corbyn

'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer
Simon Calder

'Post-Brexit reality': Dover delays were 'predictable', says travel journalist Simon Calder
Andrew Castle quizzes Steve Reed

'Is a Labour government a threat to the well-off?': Andrew Castle quizzes Labour MP Steve Reed
'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover
Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade

