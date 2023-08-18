Donald Trump slams Fox News demanding they stop using photos of him looking 'big and orange'

Former President Trump has complained about news organisations which use photos that make him look 'orange'. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Donald Trump has hit out at his once beloved Fox News for using unflattering photos of him, including one of him looking “orange” and with his “chin pulled back”.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, also accused Fox of not showing polls where he has a substantial lead over President Joe Biden.

The former President went on to claim the network "purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big “orange” one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!”

Fox News was previously one of Trump's biggest supporters in the media during his presidency. But Trump has expressed displeasure with the network since it called the state of Arizona for Biden in the 2020 election.

Trump attacks Fox for using 'worst' photos of him: 'Especially the big orange one'. Picture: Getty

In his post, Trump questioned why Fox & Friends does not show polls where he is beating Biden. He suggested the network is deliberately using the worst photos of him, similar to the 2016 election.

Trump said Fox thinks they are "getting away with something" but claimed they are not.

This is not the first time Trump has complained about his portrayal in the media. Earlier this month at a New Hampshire campaign event, he preemptively criticized the press for potentially saying he looked unwell and sweaty due to the heat.

Fox News is hosting the first Republican presidential primary debate next week. While Trump qualified, he has indicated he will not participate. Some media analysts believe his absence could substantially impact viewership.

Trump: "When you watch [Biden], he can’t speak, he can’t walk, he can’t do anything and he is telling us about energy, he is telling us about Russia and nuclear weapons? This guy will get us into a nuclear war. He will really do it. He will get us right into a nuclear war." pic.twitter.com/HuSjY42UOX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 17, 2023

There is speculation Trump may counterprogram the debate with an interview or campaign event.

Recent polling shows Biden and Trump nearly tied in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. Trump reiterated claims that the recent indictment against him in Georgia is a "witch hunt" and said Republicans need to "get a lot tougher."

He also suggested Biden is not mentally fit and claimed the president could get the U.S. into a nuclear war.

Furious Donald Trump demands Fox News stop showing unflattering photo of him where he looks 'big and orange'. Picture: Getty

“What's going on with Joe Biden is just insane. But when you watch him, he can't speak, he can't walk, you can't do anything. And he's telling us about energy, he's telling us about Russia and nuclear weapons. This guy is gonna get us into a nuclear war. He's gonna really do it. He's gonna get us right into a nuclear war,” Mr Trump claimed.

Last year, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that nuclear war is “more likely to happen than not” because of Mr Biden.

“Because of our leaders’ rhetoric and very poor choice of words, it is perhaps more likely to happen than not,” he said at the time.

“Russia/Ukraine would NEVER have happened under a TRUMP Administration. Now there are fewer cards to play, but still very playable. China up next?” he asked.

His comments came after Mr Biden suggested that the US would come to Taiwan’s aid if China attacked the island democracy.