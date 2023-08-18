Donald Trump slams Fox News demanding they stop using photos of him looking 'big and orange'

18 August 2023, 07:29

Former President Trump Speaks At The South Carolina GOP Silver Elephant Dinner In Columbia
Former President Trump has complained about news organisations which use photos that make him look 'orange'. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Donald Trump has hit out at his once beloved Fox News for using unflattering photos of him, including one of him looking “orange” and with his “chin pulled back”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, also accused Fox of not showing polls where he has a substantial lead over President Joe Biden.

The former President went on to claim the network "purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big “orange” one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!”

Fox News was previously one of Trump's biggest supporters in the media during his presidency. But Trump has expressed displeasure with the network since it called the state of Arizona for Biden in the 2020 election.

Read more: Donald Trump's trial date set after he was criminally charged in Georgia over alleged attempt to overturn 2020 election

Read more: FBI agents shoot and kill man suspected of threatening Joe Biden ahead of president's Utah visit

Trump attacks Fox for using 'worst' photos of him: 'Especially the big orange one'
Trump attacks Fox for using 'worst' photos of him: 'Especially the big orange one'. Picture: Getty

In his post, Trump questioned why Fox & Friends does not show polls where he is beating Biden. He suggested the network is deliberately using the worst photos of him, similar to the 2016 election.

Trump said Fox thinks they are "getting away with something" but claimed they are not.

This is not the first time Trump has complained about his portrayal in the media. Earlier this month at a New Hampshire campaign event, he preemptively criticized the press for potentially saying he looked unwell and sweaty due to the heat.

Fox News is hosting the first Republican presidential primary debate next week. While Trump qualified, he has indicated he will not participate. Some media analysts believe his absence could substantially impact viewership.

There is speculation Trump may counterprogram the debate with an interview or campaign event.

Recent polling shows Biden and Trump nearly tied in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. Trump reiterated claims that the recent indictment against him in Georgia is a "witch hunt" and said Republicans need to "get a lot tougher."

He also suggested Biden is not mentally fit and claimed the president could get the U.S. into a nuclear war.

Furious Donald Trump demands Fox News stop showing unflattering photo of him where he looks 'big and orange'
Furious Donald Trump demands Fox News stop showing unflattering photo of him where he looks 'big and orange'. Picture: Getty

“What's going on with Joe Biden is just insane. But when you watch him, he can't speak, he can't walk, you can't do anything. And he's telling us about energy, he's telling us about Russia and nuclear weapons. This guy is gonna get us into a nuclear war. He's gonna really do it. He's gonna get us right into a nuclear war,” Mr Trump claimed.

Last year, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that nuclear war is “more likely to happen than not” because of Mr Biden.

“Because of our leaders’ rhetoric and very poor choice of words, it is perhaps more likely to happen than not,” he said at the time.

“Russia/Ukraine would NEVER have happened under a TRUMP Administration. Now there are fewer cards to play, but still very playable. China up next?” he asked.

His comments came after Mr Biden suggested that the US would come to Taiwan’s aid if China attacked the island democracy.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Canada Wildfires

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

The aftermath of the drone attack on Moscow

Powerful explosion rocks central Moscow as Ukrainian drone downed near Kremlin

Wildfires have forced thousands of Tenerife residents to evacuate their homes

Tenerife wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes 'is out of control'

Graham Linehan performs in the street after being cancelled by venues at the Edinburgh Festival

Graham Linehan breaks down in tears during defiant street performance after being cancelled at Edinburgh Festival

There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Nick Ferrari urges government to 'pull its finger out' ahead of World Cup final

Residents wait to be allowed back inside their homes

Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia’s capital

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase

The owners of the Crooked House are set to address the pub's controversy

Crooked House owners fly to Corfu and £20,000 a week villa - and 'plan to address pub controversy on return'

Hawaii Fires

Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce

'I wish her the best always': Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari breaks silence after filing for divorce

Tributes have poured in for Sir Michael Parkinson after he died aged 88

'I'm getting towards the end': Emotional Dickie Bird recalls final words with Sir Michael Parkinson before his death

There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Government backs move to relax alcohol licensing laws ahead of World Cup final

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro

Hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into voting system ahead of 2022 vote

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit

Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney's comments

Rebekah Vardy hits back at 'boring' Coleen Rooney after she breaks silence on Wagatha Christie saga

Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari files for divorce over 'irreconcilable differences' a year after marriage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians gather for the opening ceremony of Meow Cafe in Gaza City

Gaza Strip gets its first cat cafe

Pieces of ice gathered after a chunk of ice crashed on to the roof of a house in Shirley, Massachusetts

Large ice chunk falls from sky and damages house in US

A glider pilot died in a crash during take-off.

Glider pilot dies in crash during take-off from Bedfordshire airfield as police appeal for witnesses
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ husband says in divorce filing that split came weeks ago

Pascale Ferrier

Canadian woman jailed over ricin letter sent to Trump in White House

Met Office issues six-hour thunderstorm warning as Britain braced for downpours

Met Office issues six-hour weather warning as Britain braced for thunderstorms

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

Prague government cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking.

Girl, 10, cause of death 'still to be established' after body found in Woking house as hunt for trio continues
Pakistan Churches Attacked

Pakistani police arrest 129 Muslims after mob attacks Christian churches

People without vehicles line up to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta, in Yellowknife

Residents flee as wildfire approaches capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit