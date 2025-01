Breaking News

Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10 in hush money trial as guilty verdict upheld

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Josef Al Shemary

A judge has ordered US President-elect Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10 in the New York hush money case.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A US judge has ordered former president Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10 in the New York hush money case, upholding his guilty verdict.

This is a breaking story - updates to follow.