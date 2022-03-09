Pictured: Kate and Will fly flag for Ukraine as they show solidarity with volunteers

By Sophie Barnett

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shown solidarity with Ukraine as they donned blue and yellow badges on a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in west London.

Kate looked radiant in a bright blue jumper and a pin of Ukraine's flag as she arrived hand-in-hand with William, who was also dressed to show his support.

The royals even turned up with homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for the volunteers, in a touching show of support.

During their visit, they learnt about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.

They met the Ukrainian community and also spoke with Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the Disasters Emergency Committee, about DEC's humanitarian appeal, which has so far raised more than £120 million.

William and Kate heard about the services offered at the social club, and were shown boxes of donations collected to help those in need.

They also heard how there had been specific requests for medicines for hospitals in Ukraine, as they were shown the large amount of pharmaceutical goods amassed in the centre.

At least two million people have already fled their homes to escape the conflict, with four million expected to be displaced as the Russian invasion continues.

Last week, the Queen gave a "generous donation" to DEC, with Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge also giving support.

The DEC, a group of 15 UK charities, showed their appreciation for the Queen's donation in a post on their social media account.

The group launched its appeal on Thursday to provide emergency relief to the victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the post, they thanked The Queen for her continued "support", and went on to thank her for a "generous donation" to the appeal.

The palace has declined to comment the amount of the donation.

The royals previously issued a message of support for Ukraine, saying they stand with the Ukrainian people as they bravely fight the Russian aggression.

Kate and William recalled meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in their message of support.

In a personal tweet signed by the royal couple, they wrote: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

In response, President Zelenskyy tweeted: “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens.

“Good will triumph.”