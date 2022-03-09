Pictured: Kate and Will fly flag for Ukraine as they show solidarity with volunteers

9 March 2022, 16:38 | Updated: 9 March 2022, 17:27

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shown solidarity with Ukraine as they donned blue and yellow badges on a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in west London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate looked radiant in a bright blue jumper and a pin of Ukraine's flag as she arrived hand-in-hand with William, who was also dressed to show his support.

The royals even turned up with homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for the volunteers, in a touching show of support.

During their visit, they learnt about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.

They met the Ukrainian community and also spoke with Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the Disasters Emergency Committee, about DEC's humanitarian appeal, which has so far raised more than £120 million.

Read more: Children buried under rubble as Russian air strike hits maternity hospital

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. Picture: Alamy

William and Kate heard about the services offered at the social club, and were shown boxes of donations collected to help those in need.

They also heard how there had been specific requests for medicines for hospitals in Ukraine, as they were shown the large amount of pharmaceutical goods amassed in the centre.

At least two million people have already fled their homes to escape the conflict, with four million expected to be displaced as the Russian invasion continues.

Last week, the Queen gave a "generous donation" to DEC, with Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge also giving support.

The DEC, a group of 15 UK charities, showed their appreciation for the Queen's donation in a post on their social media account.

The group launched its appeal on Thursday to provide emergency relief to the victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Russian troops face freezing to death in their tanks as -20C weather grips Ukraine

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. Picture: Alamy

In the post, they thanked The Queen for her continued "support", and went on to thank her for a "generous donation" to the appeal.

The palace has declined to comment the amount of the donation.

The royals previously issued a message of support for Ukraine, saying they stand with the Ukrainian people as they bravely fight the Russian aggression.

Read more: Climber dies and two taken to hospital after 17 people rescued from Ben Nevis

The Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.
The Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. Picture: Alamy

Kate and William recalled meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in their message of support.

In a personal tweet signed by the royal couple, they wrote: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his wife, Olena, during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, in 2020.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his wife, Olena, during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, in 2020. Picture: Alamy

In response, President Zelenskyy tweeted: “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens.

“Good will triumph.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exports of whisky to Russia have halted

Scotch whisky exports to Russia put on ice

David Bennet, pictured here with surgeon Barley Griffiths, died two months after receiving a pig heart

Man who received genetically-altered pig heart dies months after groundbreaking operation

Children left buried under rubble as Russian air strike hits maternity hospital

Children buried under rubble as Russian air strike hits maternity hospital

Fresh warnings have been raised over Chernobyl

Ukraine: Calls for ceasefire as Chernobyl safety systems 'at risk' after power outage

Huge queues form outside of Russian McDonalds

Huge queues form outside Russian McDonald's as chain closes over Ukraine invasion

The Met is investigating the incident, which saw a journalist's camera badly damaged

Police drop probe after Dizzee Rascal smashes photographer's camera outside court

Lochaber Mountain rescue team said there had been three deaths on the mountain since Saturday

Climber dies and two taken to hospital after 17 people rescued from Ben Nevis

Sir Keir told Boris Johnson to impose a windfall tax on oil firms

Labour goes nuclear: Starmer blasts PM for 'putting energy firms' profits ahead of Brits'

Live
Boris Johnson takes PMQs after Ukraine visa criticism

Watch live: Boris Johnson takes PMQs as Govt comes under fire for Ukraine visas

Ukraine's ambassador has called for the visa requirement for Ukrainian refugees to be lifted

End visa requirements for Ukrainians fleeing war, ambassador urges

A fierce, and pointless, debate is raging over whether there are more wheels or doors in the world

Bizarre debate over whether there are more wheels in the world or doors takes internet by storm
Russians face freezing in their tanks as the weather takes a huge plunge

Russian troops face freezing to death in their tanks as -20C weather grips Ukraine

Endurance has been found by the Endurance22 expedition team

Explorer Ernest Shackleton's long lost ship Endurance found after over a century

Mr Shapps acknowledged people will see a financial 'impact' as a result of Russia's invasion

Putin's invasion of Ukraine will 'impact' cost of living, Grant Shapps warns

Tatyana, Alise and Nikita were killed during Russian shelling in Irpin

Pictured: Family killed by Russians as they fled war-ravaged Ukrainian town

Up to four British soldiers are feared to have gone to help the Ukrainian army as Russia continues to attack

Brit soldiers face court martial if they travel to fight in Ukraine, defence sec warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv

17 injured as attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
The Papal Cross in Dublin’s Phoenix Park

Vatican replaces Puerto Rico bishop who alleges persecution

Inge Deutschkron has died at the age of 99

Holocaust survivor Inge Deutschkron dies at 99 in Berlin

From left: David Bennett Jr, Preston Bennett, David Bennett Sr, Gillian Bennett, Nicole (Bennett) McCray, Sawyer Bennett and Kristi Bennett in 2019

Man who got first pig heart transplant dies after two months

A woman casts her vote for presidential election at a local polling station in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday March 9 2022

South Korea presidential election close after early results

Tatiana Kostyuk, 38, from Zaporozhye, gives food to a child after fleeing Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday March 9 2022

Ukrainians flee besieged cities as conditions worsen

Ukrainian servicemen in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv

Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader says no fixed timeframe for mass testing as Covid deaths soar
Philippines Drugs

Philippine authorities seize largest drugs haul this year

A woman casts her vote

South Koreans vote for new president after tight and bitter election race

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr gave a scathing monologue on the UK's management of refugees.

Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais
Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis
'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy
Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas
Tonight with Andrew Marr

'Keep calm and carry on': Andrew Marr asks if it is 'realistic' or 'piffle'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police