EasyJet cancel flights to summer holiday hotspots last minute affecting hundreds of passengers

By Kieran Kelly

EasyJet cancelled hundreds of flights at the last minute yesterday, leaving hundreds of passengers in disarray.

Holidaymakers planning to fly from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports were told to go home after their flights were cancelled at short notice.

Some passengers complained about the lack of available information, while others said they were left sat on planes for hours, MailOnline reports.

EasyJet said that Air Traffic Control (ATC) restrictions, caused by poor weather, led to the cancellations across its network.

Writing online, Sarah Machete - who was heading to her wedding in Naples - said: "So…was just about to leave for the airport for our flight to Naples for our wedding & got a message from to say our flight has been cancelled. 'easyJet response….

"Your only option is the flight on Saturday! Zero s*** given by their customer service."

Another passenger told the Mail: "Apparently three flights to Dalaman have been cancelled this week.

"There were rumours it was a staff problem but they must have known hours before. The flight was already late.

"The crew had boarded at 4pm and they waited until 5.10pm to cancel. The systems are broken."

A spokesperson for easyJet said: "We are sorry that the impact of ATC restrictions across the network yesterday, caused by adverse weather, meant that some aircraft were out of position this morning and as a result some flights to and from Edinburgh and Glasgow were unable to operate.

"We did all possible to minimise the impact on our customers and provided those on cancelled flights with options to rebook or receive a refund, as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required.

"The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused as a result of the weather."