EasyJet plane removes 19 passengers from late night flight as it is 'too heavy to take off'

The EasyJet flight was overweight given poor flying conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

An easyJet plane from Lanzarote to Liverpool forced 19 passengers to get off the aircraft - because it was overweight.

The flight from Arrecife Airport to Liverpool's John Lennon Airport was delayed nearly two hours from its original 9.45pm arrival time as the weight and poor flying conditions made take-off impossible.

In a passenger video posted on TikTok, the pilot can be heard saying: "Thank you all for getting here today. Because there are so many of you it's a pretty heavy aircraft.

"That heavy aircraft combined with a pretty short runway and with the current unfavourable conditions here in Lanzarote, means the aircraft is too heavy to take off.

"I've been sat with my senior first officer and we're very experienced with this and have done this before."

The pilot explained: "With safety as our number one priority, there is no way, with the current wind conditions, that we could get this aircraft airborne. There are a number of factors - it's very hot, the wind isn't fantastic, the direction isn't great.

"Now, you might be wondering what happens next and that's what I've come in here to say. I have spoken with our operations team and the one way to solve a problem with a heavy aircraft is to make it slightly lighter.

"If possible, I would like to ask up to 20 volunteers to choose not to fly to Liverpool tonight. If anyone wants to volunteer there will be an incentive. The current number we've been quoted by easyJet is up to €500 per passenger who is willing to not fly tonight."

An easyJet spokesperson told Liverpool Echo that 19 passengers had volunteered to get off the plane.

The footage was posted on TikTok by a bemused passenger aboard the late-night flight back to the UK. Picture: TikTok

They said: "easyJet can confirm that 19 passengers on flight EZY3364 from Lanzarote to Liverpool yesterday evening volunteered to travel on a later flight as a result of the aircraft being over the weight limits for the weather conditions.

"This is a routine operational decision in these circumstances and weight restrictions are in place for all airlines for safety reasons. In the event that a flight would exceed weight limits, we ask for passengers to volunteer to transfer to a later flight free of charge which is what happened on this occasion and volunteers are provided with compensation in line with regulations.

"The safety and welfare of our passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."