EasyJet plane removes 19 passengers from late night flight as it is 'too heavy to take off'

7 July 2023, 13:59 | Updated: 7 July 2023, 14:18

The EasyJet flight was overweight given poor flying conditions
The EasyJet flight was overweight given poor flying conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

An easyJet plane from Lanzarote to Liverpool forced 19 passengers to get off the aircraft - because it was overweight.

The flight from Arrecife Airport to Liverpool's John Lennon Airport was delayed nearly two hours from its original 9.45pm arrival time as the weight and poor flying conditions made take-off impossible.

In a passenger video posted on TikTok, the pilot can be heard saying: "Thank you all for getting here today. Because there are so many of you it's a pretty heavy aircraft.

"That heavy aircraft combined with a pretty short runway and with the current unfavourable conditions here in Lanzarote, means the aircraft is too heavy to take off.

"I've been sat with my senior first officer and we're very experienced with this and have done this before."

Read More: Fury as holidays ruined for 15,000 Easyjet passengers, as airline axes more than 100 Gatwick flights amid stormy weather

Read More: EasyJet cuts losses as consumers are ‘safeguarding their holidays’

The pilot explained: "With safety as our number one priority, there is no way, with the current wind conditions, that we could get this aircraft airborne. There are a number of factors - it's very hot, the wind isn't fantastic, the direction isn't great.

"Now, you might be wondering what happens next and that's what I've come in here to say. I have spoken with our operations team and the one way to solve a problem with a heavy aircraft is to make it slightly lighter.

"If possible, I would like to ask up to 20 volunteers to choose not to fly to Liverpool tonight. If anyone wants to volunteer there will be an incentive. The current number we've been quoted by easyJet is up to €500 per passenger who is willing to not fly tonight."

An easyJet spokesperson told Liverpool Echo that 19 passengers had volunteered to get off the plane.

The footage was posted on TikTok by a bemused passenger aboard the late-night flight back to the UK
The footage was posted on TikTok by a bemused passenger aboard the late-night flight back to the UK. Picture: TikTok

They said: "easyJet can confirm that 19 passengers on flight EZY3364 from Lanzarote to Liverpool yesterday evening volunteered to travel on a later flight as a result of the aircraft being over the weight limits for the weather conditions.

"This is a routine operational decision in these circumstances and weight restrictions are in place for all airlines for safety reasons. In the event that a flight would exceed weight limits, we ask for passengers to volunteer to transfer to a later flight free of charge which is what happened on this occasion and volunteers are provided with compensation in line with regulations.

"The safety and welfare of our passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Captain Tom's legacy must not be soured by the antics of his daughter and son-in-law

We can only hope this latest controversy does not overshadow Captain Tom's achievements and legacy

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Nuclear agency pushes for Zaporizhzhia plant roof access amid explosives reports

KLM planes at Schiphol Airport

Court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

Cargo ships lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles

Maritime nations agree to slash shipping emissions

Nadine Dorries last spoke in the House of Commons on the 7th July 2022

'Ridiculous': Campaigners slam Nadine Dorries who raked in £145,000 despite not speaking in Parliament for a year

Teachers are on strike again this week

Teachers on strike for second day this week, with many schools closed fully or partially on Friday

Breaking
Thomas Stewart, Jack Johnson, and brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler

Four boys who fell in frozen lake in Solihull drowned in 'terrible accident'

Stockton Rush told cameraman what would happen if they got lost while bolted inside Titan

'You're dead anyway': OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's 'very strange' response to safety concerns over Titan sub

Maria and Pier Silvio Berlusconi have taken control the majority stake in Fininvest, their late father's media company

Dead billionaire Silvio Berlusconi's oldest two children win Succession-style battle for control of his company

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has called for water bosses to face personal liability

'There needs to be accountability at the top': Keir Starmer calls for water bosses to face personal liability

People take part in the first day of the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain

Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in annual San Fermin Festival

Tributes have poured in for the girl killed in the crash

'Our shining star': Tributes to girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon school crash, as parents hold vigils for injured children

Exclusive
Sue Gray broke civil service rules over Labour job, government says

Keir Starmer reveals details of 'short call' with Sue Gray which triggered probe into ex-top civil servant

An Israeli armoured vehicle is targeted following a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in shootout in West Bank city of Nablus

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer said Sadiq Khan has no legal choice but to tackle air pollution

'He has no choice': Keir Starmer backs London mayor Sadiq Khan over controversial Ulez scheme

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

UN secretary-general condemns Israel’s military operation at refugee camp

A fire truck outside the nursing home in Milan, Italy

Six killed and dozens injured in fire at nursing home in Italy

Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home

Captain Tom Moore's daughter appeals demolition order 'so she does not have to rebuild tennis court'
Cary Epstein, a lifeguard supervisor, operates a drone used for a shark patrol

Drones sweep for sharks along New York’s coast amid rise in human encounters

Eurostar trains have a seat for people under arrest

Eurostar train manager reveals little known 'prison cell' on all cross channel trains

The Hilton Hotel at St George's Park, the English Football FA national football centre at Burton upon Trent Staffordshire

England youth players 'chased' terrified teen sisters before barging into their room at plush St George's Park hotel
Smoke billows from a wildfire in British Columbia, Canada

Wildfires in Canada break records for area burned, evacuations and cost

Willard Miller admitted killing Nohema Graber

Teenage boy jailed for beating female teacher, 66, to death with baseball bat because of bad grade
One girl, 8, has died, and several more are injured

Tragedy at end of term party: Girl, 8, dies and ten in hospital after Land Rover ploughs into Wimbledon school
Many 'early retirees' are in poverty

Many older people who stopped work in pandemic are in poverty, not enjoying early retirement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit