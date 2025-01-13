Eco activists Just Stop Oil deface Charles Darwin’s grave in Westminster Abbey in latest fossil fuel protest

13 January 2025, 10:30 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 10:39

Two members of Just Stop Oil spray Charles Darwin's grave
Two members of Just Stop Oil spray Charles Darwin's grave. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Asher McShane

Environmental activists have spray painted the grave of Charles Darwin inside Westminster Abbey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two Just Stop oil activists daubed orange paint over Charles Darwin's marble headstone in the nave of the Abbey.

Just Stop oil said that two members of the group "entered Westminster Abbey and proceeded to use spray chalk to write ‘1.5 Is Dead’ on Charles Darwin’s grave.

"This was referencing the news on Friday that the world has exceeded the ‘safe’ 1.5 degree warming limit agreed by world leaders in Paris in 2015," the group added.

Protester Di Bligh, 77, a former CEO of Reading Council, said in a statement: "Darwin once said - ‘It is not the strongest of the species, nor the most intelligent that survives.

Members of the group sit by Darwin's grave in their latest protest
Members of the group sit by Darwin's grave in their latest protest. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Read more: LA wildfire deaths rise to 24, with high winds to fuel flames again this week in 'worst-ever US natural disaster'

Read more: Harry and Meghan branded 'ambulance chasers' and 'disaster tourists' by US actress for LA wildfire 'photo-op'

"It is the one that is the most adaptable to change, that lives within the means available and works cooperatively against common threats."

Alyson Lee, 66, a retired teaching assistant from Derby, said: “Ten years on from the Paris Agreement, we have already exceeded the so-called safe temperature rise of 1.5 degrees, and are heading for over 3 degrees of warming.

"This rapidly accelerating crisis means huge parts of the world will become unable to support life, resulting in millions of refugees, social collapse and extinction for countless species."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The pound has dropped to its lowest value against the dollar since November 2023

Britain faces fresh economy blow as pound plunges and Treasury calls for 'ruthless spending cuts'

Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces bypass key Ukraine stronghold in bid to cut off its supplies

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she is ending her marriage to Peter Murrell

Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to former SNP boss Peter Murrell

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears to be close

'Progress' made in Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after Trump warned 'all hell will break loose' if hostages were not freed

Many young people are too anxious to change a lightbulb because of the dangers of ladders

Young people paying professionals to do basic tasks like changing lightbulbs - as 'going up a ladder is too risky'

Tributes have been paid to Taylor Lupton, who died in the crash

Tributes paid to ‘amazing’ dad, 18, who died when car veered off road and ploughed into sewage pit

Daniel Khalife's escape led to a nationwide manhunt.

Second man charged with helping former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped prison

Riley is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with short, dark brown hair.

Police launch urgent appeal for missing 12-year-old boy who failed to return from school last week

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on stage with backdrop of faces

Meta axes diversity and inclusion programme

California Wildfires

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24 amid warnings of winds returning

Australian Courtney Mills, 37, fell from a balcony at a Bali hotel while visiting her two dogs in the southern town of Kuta.

Tributes pour in after 'big-hearted' model & DJ falls to her death from Bali hotel balcony

Exclusive
Drug users in Portugal using a sanctioned 'consumption room'

What to expect from the UK's first 'drug consumption room'? LBC travelled to Europe to find out

India Kashmir Strategic Tunnel

Indian PM Modi marks opening of strategic tunnel in disputed Kashmir

Blue Origin New Rocket

Jeff Bezos’ space company calls off debut launch of massive new rocket

The former SAS Warrant Officer has been hired by Trump as one of his elite bodyguards

SAS hero who led charge against Nairobi hotel terrorists and saved hostages hired by Donald Trump as bodyguard

t

Harry and Meghan branded 'ambulance chasers' and 'disaster tourists' by US actress for LA wildfire 'photo-op'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A handwritten diary shows the brutal tactics used by Russia

Diary of dead North Korean soldier reveals grisly 'human bait' tactic used by Russia in Ukraine
Congo Violence

DR Congo says several towns recaptured from rebels but fighting intensifies

Palestinians look at a damaged building following an overnight Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

‘Progress made’ in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release

Tony Blair

Tony Blair tells Brits to stop self-diagnosing with depression as 'UK can't afford spiralling benefits bill'
The glow of distant buildings overlooks the bright headlights of a passing car and other parked vehicles in a dark residential street in Herne Hill, south London

Ministers urged to clamp down on bright LED headlights, as drivers left 'blinded' by glare

Russia Ukraine War North Korean Troops

North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine show no interest in seeking asylum

The death toll from the LA fires has risen to 24

LA wildfire deaths rise to 24, with high winds to fuel flames again this week in 'worst-ever US natural disaster'
British troops should be sent to Ukraine to be part of any peacekeeping force, former defence secretaries have said

'Send British troops to Ukraine to keep peace after war ends', former Defence Secretaries urge
Rory Callium Sykes, 32, said ‘leave me’ before he died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the LA wildfires.

British-born disabled former child star ‘died needlessly’ in LA wildfires, mother says

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech during a visit to Google's new AI Campus in Somers Town, north west London, on Wednesday November 27, 2024.

Starmer vows to make Britain ‘world-leader’ in AI to boost growth as private firms commit £14 billion to the industry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News