Eco-protesters strike again, causing more disruption across London - including around St James' Palace

Just Stop Oil protesters have been slow marching again on Friday. Picture: LBC/Just Stop Oil

By EJ Ward

Eco-protesters have hit London again, with 42 supporters of the Just Stop Oil group "slow walking" on roads and bringing parts of the capital to a standstill on Friday morning.

The four groups struck on Friday morning marching through the City, and south, east and west London, as part of their continued campaign to demand that the UK government halt all licences and consents for new oil, gas and coal projects.

The groups marched on Borough High Street and Newington Causeway in Southwark, Princes Street in the City, Warwick Road and High Street Kensington in west London, Piccadilly in the West End and St James' Street near Buckingham Palace, and West India Dock in Canary Wharf.

The Met Police were quickly on the scene with the force tweeting their officers were engaging with the protesters.

All the roads were cleared by about 10.30am and one protester was arrested on St James' Street.

A protester being arrested on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

One of those on the road, Jessica Upton, 53, a veterinary surgeon, foster carer and mum of two, from Oxfordshire said: “I’m a vet, foster carer and mum. I do not stop caring in my time off, so I’m in the road to get our government’s attention.

"They need to step up and do what’s right and stop issuing any new fossil fuel licences. The United Nations agrees with me on this!

"I’m on the road and I'm frightened, but it beats being at home doing nothing. The solutions ARE out there to ensure jobs, clean energy and prosperity for all, but our corrupt government seems to be blind to them."

Just Stop Oil earlier this week. Picture: Getty

It comes ahead of Trooping the Colour in the area around Buckingham Palace and Horse Guards Parade near St James' Park on Saturday.

During the procession, Charles will take the salute as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division.

Riding with the king on horseback will be Prince William, Princess Anne and for the first time, Prince Edward.

Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will also take part to view the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards Troop their Colour at Horse Guards Parade.

Friday's protest was the group's latest disruption, coming after three of the eco-protester hit the opera at Glyndebourne on Thursday night, purchasing tickets for Dialogues des Carmelites.

One hour into the exclusive east Sussex show, the protestors jumped up from their seats, started shouting and let off a confetti bomb.

They also set off an air horn, with the play's actors immediately ushered off the stage.

The protestors were eventually restrained by security and escorted off the premises.

Just Stop Oil have been protesting on and off since February 2022, in an attempt to halt new oil and gas exploration. Some 2,200 people have been arrested and 138 people have been jailed.