Two people rescued after house flattened in gas explosion in Edinburgh

Two people have been rescued from a house after a gas explosion in Edinburgh. Picture: GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

Two people have been rescued after an Edinburgh house was destroyed by a gas explosion.

The blast, which took place on Baberton Mains Avenue at around 10.25pm on Friday, could be heard miles away.

Neighbours said they could feel their houses shaking.

Two people were pulled from the house before emergency services arrived.

Images from the scene showed the house completely flattened and rubble strewn across the streets.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and police have asked people to stay away from the area.

Police Scotland said: "Around 10.25pm on Friday 1 December 2023 we were called to reports of an explosion at a property on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh. Emergency services are at the scene, and we would advise people to avoid the area at this time.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.26pm on Friday 1 December to reports of a gas explosion affecting residential properties on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised five fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters worked to make the area safe. Two casualties were rescued prior to our arrival, and the crews remain on scene.”