Eight injured and one fighting for life after double-decker bus hits railway bridge near Glasgow

A person is fighting for life after a double-decker bus hit a railway bridge near Glasgow. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A person is fighting for life after a double-decker bus hit a railway bridge near Glasgow.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Four others are being treated in hospital, and three were assessed and released as a result of the crash on Saturday, Police Scotland said.

First Bus said one of its buses on the 4A route in Glasgow was "involved in a bridge strike incident" at about 6pm, "in which a double decker bus hit a railway bridge" on Cook Street.

Read More: Couple who wheeled dead two-year-old around in pushchair after murdering her jailed for life

Read More: Chinese 'spy' linked to Prince Andrew met with May and Cameron - as Reform MPs threatened to name him

Footage posted online shows the bus wedged under the bridge on Cook Street.

Emergency services went to the scene after Police Scotland were alerted to a report of the crash on Saturday.

A spokesman for First Bus said: "We're aware of numerous injuries, with one person being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

"We have launched an immediate investigation and are also assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident."