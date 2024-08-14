Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Elon Musk and JK Rowling named by Imane Khelif in cyberbullying lawsuit after Olympic boxing gold amid gender row
14 August 2024, 08:15 | Updated: 14 August 2024, 08:18
Imane Khelif the Algerian boxer at the centre of a gender row at the Paris Olympics has filed a legal complaint - saying she's been a victim of online harassment.
The 25-year-old won gold in the women's welterweight final - a year after being disqualified from the World Championships.
Critics argued she shouldn't be allowed to compete over concerns she may have elevated testosterone.
She says "I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman".
She has now filed an official complaint and named individuals such as Elon Musk, Donald Trump and JK Rowling.