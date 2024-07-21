England beat the West Indies by 241 runs in second Test at Trent Bridge

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Danielle de Wolfe

England's cricketers have won the second Test against the West Indies by 241 runs to clinch the series at Trent Bridge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

England were chasing victory after the home side were bowled out for 385 in Nottingham early on Sunday.

Shoaib Bashir took 5-41 in a stellar display that saw the spinner receive a huge hug from captain Ben Stokes.

However, they quickly stepped up the pressure as they closed in on victory, bringing a number of fielders in the deep on the leg side as the tailenders swung wildly at oncoming deliveries.

As part of the lower order collapse, the home side took two quick wickets just before 6pm, firmly setting their sights on victory.

Bashir took four wickets as part of the collapse in the day, with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood also striking the stumps to seal England's win.

This is a developing story