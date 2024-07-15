England fan has ‘no regrets’ over doomed Euro ‘winners’ tattoo

The England fan is confident England can bring football home in the next four years. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A football fan who had the words “England Euro 2024 Winners” tattooed on himself before the final had taken place has no regrets over his decision.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dan Thomas, 29, from Swindon, Wiltshire asked for the ill-fated tattoo of the Henri Delaunay Cup in the days leading up to England’s tragic loss to 2-1 loss to Spain.

While England fans will have to wait at least two years for football to finally come home, Thomas is confident the Three Lions will triumph eventually.

“We came close, I don’t regret the tattoo,” the data consultant said.

“If anything, I don’t think it’d be hard to change the 4 into an 8 in four years’ time.

Thomas posted himself getting the tattoo on TikTok where it racked up over 40,000 views. Picture: alamy

“I won’t be covering it up. Absolutely no regrets and I still love it.”

He added that Sunday’s result was “bittersweet” but he is proud of the players’ efforts.

“Bittersweet after the game, the result wasn’t what we wanted, but a great achievement to reach yet another final,” he said.

Tattoo artist Tinashe Chikerema, who spent two and a half hours recreating the famous trophy in painstaking detail, couldn’t believe Thomas wanted the ink before a ball had been kicked.

“I couldn’t believe he actually wanted the tattoo, but I triple-checked with him,” Chikerema said.

“Fair play to him for being so confident in the team.”

Thomas’ friend Jack Wilkinson, who owns Reign Barbers and Tattoos where the 29-year-old was inked, did not believe he would go ahead with the tattoo “until the needle actually touched the skin.”

Spain v England: Final - UEFA EURO 2024. Picture: Getty

He said: “I thought it was a joke to start with, but he said he was full of confidence and wanted to be the first one to get it done before everyone else gets it done after they win.

“It still feels surreal that he actually got it done. It sums up Dan as a person. He’s quite eccentric and Mr Positive.”

English hearts were broken on Sunday evening when a late Mikel Oyarzabal winner sunk the nation’s hopes of a first international trophy since 1966.

Manager Gareth Southgate will reportedly decide whether this fourth tournament in charge will be his last given his contract expires in December.

“Look, now’s not the time for me to discuss that, really,” Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live after the Euro 2024 final.

“I understand the question, of course, but I think I need to speak to the right people, and we’ll go from there.

“It’s been an amazing experience to lead the team to another final, but obviously at the moment to come short as we have is very painful.”