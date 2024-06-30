Breaking News

England through to Euro 2024 quarter-finals after late Bellingham and Kane goals turn it around against Slovakia

Late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane saw England come from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane saw England come from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 in extra-time as Gareth Southgate’s side progressed to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 in dramatic fashion.

Bellingham’s spectacular 95th minute overhead kick equalised for England before Kane won the last 16 tie with a headed effort in the opening minute of extra-time.

England had trailed since the 30th minute after Ivan Shranz opened the scoring for Slovakia in a half of few chances for either team.

Bellingham's bicycle kick came in the 95th minute to level the game. Picture: Alamy

Phil Foden thought he had levelled for the Three Lions shortly after the interval but his close-range effort was ruled out for offside.

England had come closest to levelling the tie when Declan Rice hit the post with an excellent low strike from the edge of the box.

The game was entering its penultimate minute of added time when Real Madrid’s superstar produced a remarkable overhead kick to level the game.

Kane headed England in front in extra-time. Picture: Alamy

After leaving it until the 95th minute for their first shot on target, England then had their second, one minute into extra time as Kane popped up at the back post to head Southgate’s men in front.

This was the second goal of the tournament for the England captain and his 65th on the international stage.

England’s two late goals came after their underwhelming group-stage in which Southgate’s side scored just twice in three games after being held to draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

England will now face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday after their 2-0 victory over Italy on Saturday.

