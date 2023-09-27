Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row

Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Eternal member Vernie Bennett has broken her silence amid an ongoing row over band members' refusal to play LGBTQ+ festivals.

It follows the news Redknapp had pulled out of the 90s R&B group's 2024 UK tour following the alleged views of two members on the LGBTQ+ community.

The singer, 48, was the biggest star to emerge from the UK pop band, who were in the midst of reunion tour discussions when the row erupted.

Following Redknapp's statement, her bandmates, sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, hit back at Louise Redknapp in a row over their refusal to play LGBTQ+ festivals.

Breaking her silence on instagram, Vernie said she was "Eternally grateful" for the support of fans and she will "place this moment in God's hands".

Vernie said in the statement: "I am 'Eternally' grateful for the family, friends, and amazing fans who have and continue to support our incredible journey and artistry.

"I've been blessed to connect with so many diverse and wonderful people from all walks of life during my career. You all have a piece of my heart.

"Though it is impossible and counterproductive to respond to the overwhelming number of statements and allegations made online recently, I place this moment in God's hands.

"I truly appreciate all who continue to express love and support for my family and Eternal."

Redknapp's bandmates, sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, are said to have refused to play specific tour dates after expressing their stance on transgender issues.

The details were revealed after her management released a statement to the BBC claiming the sisters were against performing for the LGBT community.

According to Redknapp's publicist, her bandmates believed the "gay community was being hijacked by the trans community".

Following the row, Eternal's original manager, Denis Ingoldsby, slammed Redknapp, claiming on behalf of the sisters that she had "thrown them under the bus".

Rising to fame in the 1990s with UK hits including 'Stay', 'Power Of A Woman' and 'Just A Step From Heaven', the band's reunion was due to take place in 2024.

The band disbanded in 1995 to pursue solo singing careers, before Louise shot to fame as a solo artist.

She later married footballer Jamie Redknapp, before the couple divorced in 2017 following 19 years of marriage.

Now, the band's reunion plans appear to have been shelved, as both Redknapp and Eternal's fourth band member Kéllé Bryan are said to have walked away from discussions as a result of their bandmate's opinions.

Redknapp's publicist, Simone Jones, has since confirmed the decision.

"A message was sent to the team putting together the Eternal reunion stating that if it was to go ahead, neither Vernie nor Easther would perform at Pride shows or LGBTQ+ festivals," he said.

"This was because the duo felt that the gay community was being hijacked by the trans community and they do not support this.

"Louise is a huge supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community and both herself and Kéllé told the duo they would not work with anyone who held these views, and as such the reunion as a four would not be going ahead.

"The team behind the proposed Eternal reunion are gay including management, PR and tour promoter, and neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views about the trans community."

Sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett are yet to speak out following the claims.