Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row

27 September 2023, 12:11 | Updated: 27 September 2023, 13:09

Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row
Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Eternal member Vernie Bennett has broken her silence amid an ongoing row over band members' refusal to play LGBTQ+ festivals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It follows the news Redknapp had pulled out of the 90s R&B group's 2024 UK tour following the alleged views of two members on the LGBTQ+ community.

The singer, 48, was the biggest star to emerge from the UK pop band, who were in the midst of reunion tour discussions when the row erupted.

Following Redknapp's statement, her bandmates, sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, hit back at Louise Redknapp in a row over their refusal to play LGBTQ+ festivals.

Breaking her silence on instagram, Vernie said she was "Eternally grateful" for the support of fans and she will "place this moment in God's hands".

Both Redknapp and fourth band, singer Kéllé Bryan, are said to have walked away from the reunion as a result.
Both Redknapp and fourth band, singer Kéllé Bryan, are said to have walked away from the reunion as a result. Picture: Getty

Vernie said in the statement: "I am 'Eternally' grateful for the family, friends, and amazing fans who have and continue to support our incredible journey and artistry.

"I've been blessed to connect with so many diverse and wonderful people from all walks of life during my career. You all have a piece of my heart.

"Though it is impossible and counterproductive to respond to the overwhelming number of statements and allegations made online recently, I place this moment in God's hands.

"I truly appreciate all who continue to express love and support for my family and Eternal."

Read more: Angela Rayner tells LBC Susan Hall must not become London mayor because of her views on women's rights

Read more: 'Get out of ma swamp!': Shrek's secluded swamp hut is now available to rent on Airbnb

Redknapp's bandmates, sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, are said to have refused to play specific tour dates after expressing their stance on transgender issues.

The details were revealed after her management released a statement to the BBC claiming the sisters were against performing for the LGBT community.

According to Redknapp's publicist, her bandmates believed the "gay community was being hijacked by the trans community".

Following the row, Eternal's original manager, Denis Ingoldsby, slammed Redknapp, claiming on behalf of the sisters that she had "thrown them under the bus".

The band's reunion plans appear to have been shelved, as both Redknapp and Eternal's fourth band member Kéllé Bryan are said to have walked away from discussions as a result of their bandmate's opinions.
The band's reunion plans appear to have been shelved, as both Redknapp and Eternal's fourth band member Kéllé Bryan are said to have walked away from discussions as a result of their bandmate's opinions. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Rising to fame in the 1990s with UK hits including 'Stay', 'Power Of A Woman' and 'Just A Step From Heaven', the band's reunion was due to take place in 2024.

The band disbanded in 1995 to pursue solo singing careers, before Louise shot to fame as a solo artist.

She later married footballer Jamie Redknapp, before the couple divorced in 2017 following 19 years of marriage.

Now, the band's reunion plans appear to have been shelved, as both Redknapp and Eternal's fourth band member Kéllé Bryan are said to have walked away from discussions as a result of their bandmate's opinions.

Read more: The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS star David McCallum dies aged 90

Read more: Jill Dando killer 'wanted five minutes of notoriety' says brother, as he dismisses 'professional hit' speculation

Redknapp's publicist, Simone Jones, has since confirmed the decision.

"A message was sent to the team putting together the Eternal reunion stating that if it was to go ahead, neither Vernie nor Easther would perform at Pride shows or LGBTQ+ festivals," he said.

"This was because the duo felt that the gay community was being hijacked by the trans community and they do not support this.

Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row
Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"Louise is a huge supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community and both herself and Kéllé told the duo they would not work with anyone who held these views, and as such the reunion as a four would not be going ahead.

"The team behind the proposed Eternal reunion are gay including management, PR and tour promoter, and neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views about the trans community."

Sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett are yet to speak out following the claims.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aftermath of blaze that tore through wedding in Iraq

Aftermath of Iraqi wedding hall inferno which killed more than 100 revealed

The girl was stabbed to death after a teenager tried to give her flowers

Girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon after teenage boy 'tried to give her flowers' on bus

Space Station

American and two Russians return to Earth after a year in space

Brits will get to bathe in 24C heat after Storm Agnes

Exact date UK to hit 24C in 'mini-heatwave' after Storm Agnes batters Britain

Susan Hall says she doesn't feel safe walking home at night

Susan Hall 'doesn't feel safe walking home at night and walks with keys between her fingers' as she calls for better policing
Germany Far Right Group Ban

German government bans far-right group which was targeting children

Armenia Azerbaijan

Ex-head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist government detained by Azerbaijan

A protest against the development of the Rosebank oil and gas field in June 2023

Go-ahead for largest British oil field Rosebank sparks climate backlash

Iran Satellite

Iran has put imaging satellite in space, says minister

Netherlands Panda

Dutch crowds cheer as giant panda begins long journey to China

South Korea North Korea US

North Korea set to expel US soldier who entered illegally across border

File photo of North Sea oil rigs

Largest untapped UK oil field approved for drilling to help 'secure energy independence', despite eco-activists' outcry

Russia Ukraine War

Russia accuses UK and US agencies of helping plan attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ

A prime opportunity for film fans to scream "get out of ma swamp!", Airbnb's latest all-star getaway is set to send Shrek fans screaming.

'Get out of ma swamp!': Shrek's secluded swamp hut is now available to rent on Airbnb

Europe Climate Lawsuit

Six young people take on 32 European nations in climate change court case

Footage posted on social media from the scene of the incident shows a large emergency services response

Schoolgirl, 15, stabbed to death near bus stop in Croydon as teenager arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Tory London Mayoral candidate tied herself in knots when grilled about 'liking' a tweet about Enoch Powell

Mayoral candidate Susan Hall brushes off liking tweet praising Enoch Powell saying any offence ‘wasn’t intended’
Mother-of-three ‘died of cardiac arrest’ after cold water immersion therapy

Mother-of-three ‘died of cardiac arrest’ after cold water immersion therapy

Bear cubs released at Woburn Safari Park

Mexican mother shields son from bear as it eats birthday picnic

Iraq Wedding Fire

Scores killed in blaze at Iraq wedding celebration ’caused by fireworks’

Susan Hall told LBC she wouldn't repurpose Ulez cameras for pay-per-mile driving in London

I 'give my word' there will be no pay-per-mile in London and I’d scrap Ulez expansion on day one, Susan Hall tells LBC
Footage posted on social media from the scene of the incident shows a large emergency services response

Police and paramedics surround Croydon bus amid reports 'a schoolgirl' has been 'stabbed'

CORRECTION Armenia Azerbaijan

Almost 200 Azerbaijani soldiers killed during Nagorno-Karabakh offensive

Fireworks set decorations on the ceiling alight, sparking the blaze that killed 100 people, including the bride and groom

Shocking video shows start of Iraq wedding disaster as fireworks ignite decorations before blaze breaks out, killing 114
In a move that's already dividing opinion, sauce connoisseur Heinz is set to launch a tomato ketchup-inspired pasta sauce.

An insult to Italy? Heinz launches tomato ketchup pasta sauce - and it's already dividing opinion
Iraq Wedding Fire

Wedding fire kills more than 100 people in Iraq

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit