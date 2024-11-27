EuroMillions players urged to check their tickets again after wrong winning numbers sent out in £177million jackpot

uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

EuroMillions players are being urged to check their tickets again after the wrong winning numbers were published online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With a staggering £177million up for grabs, Brits rushed to check their tickets on Tuesday night to see if they were the winner of the third biggest jackpot in UK history.

But in the hours after the winning digits were announced, it became clear that the wrong numbers had been published online.

These incorrect numbers were published online by a slew of news organisations.

Read more: Storm Conall batters southern England, with two inches of rain set to fall in some places on Wednesday

Read more: Oti Mabuse recalls 'hell' of watching newborn daughter kept in neonatal incubator after premature birth

Someone’s going to be getting that winner bling 💍

As tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot has been won!#NationalLottery #GetThatEuroMillionsFeeling pic.twitter.com/dtcjYz83QS — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) November 26, 2024

The actual winning numbers are: 07, 11, 25, 31, and 40. The Lucky Stars are 09 and 12.

It appears the original error came from reporting by the Press Association, who added an extra number to the lineup.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser for the lottery operator Allwyn, said: “Wow, it has been a truly incredible night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's jaw-dropping £177m EuroMillions jackpot.

“The win has landed them a spot on the National Lottery's Rich List, as they have become the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time!

“What a wonderful win right before Christmas, and we cannot wait to pay out this amazing prize.”

If one singular person wins the massive jackpot, they will instantly become one of the richest people in the UK, amassing greater wealth than singers Adele and Harry Styles.

Once a winner comes forward, they do not have to reveal their identity to the public.

On July 19 2022, an anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million - the biggest National Lottery win of all time.

Tuesday's winner is just behind Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, who scooped a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10, 2022.