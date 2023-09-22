Exact date frost to hit as temperatures plummet to 2C ahead of mini Autumn heatwave next week

It is going to be a fickle end to September. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Today is officially the last day of summer in the UK and, in true British fashion, temperatures are expected to plummet towards 0C already.

It's not like many people are going to miss summer 2023, with much of it dominated by strong winds, heavy rain and in some areas, thunderstorms.

At the same time, as we transition into Autumn weather - which officially begins on September 23 according to the Met Office - some areas will be treated to some frost early on.

In the east of Scotland, temperatures will drop as low as 2C on Friday into Saturday as a band of low pressure has brought in colder conditions.

Some areas could wake up to frost on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, in north east England, it could reach as low as 1C, with people in some rural areas waking up to frost.

It comes after much of the UK was battered by heavy rain this week, including in London, where multiple shopping centres flooded.

All of this does not mean we are hurtling towards a freezing Autumn, though, with one weather expert predicting "wall-to-wall sunshine" in the UK next week.

“Even later in the month there is the potential for high pressure to build and bath the country in further wall-to-wall sunshine and balmy temperatures," James Madden, forecaster for Exacta Weather, told the Daily Star.

"This could also see some more September temperature records fall by the end of the month.”

The Met Office seems to agree.

Towards the end of the month, temperatures are "likely to be warmer than average", the forecaster said.

Brits in the sea during the early September heatwave. Picture: Getty

Its long-range forecast reads: "As we go through the week, this may extend to most areas for a time, with the greatest chance of any remaining rain and stronger winds in the northwest.

"Temperatures are likely to be warmer than average, especially across the south.

"Towards the end of this period, a similar theme is likely, with the greatest chance of any unsettled conditions towards the northwest, while central and southern areas are likely to be more settled.

"Temperatures are likely to remain generally above average."