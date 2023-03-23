What was the outcome of Boris Johnson's Partygate hearing?

23 March 2023, 11:11

Boris Johnson attending and leaving his Privilege Committee hearing
Boris Johnson's Privilege Committee hearing was publicised live on TV. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What happened to Boris Johnson? What was the Partygate verdict? Here's what happens next for the former PM following his live hearing.

Boris Johnson stood before the Privileges Committee on March 22 to state his case when it comes to the Partygate scandal and whether he committed contempt of parliament or not.

During the televised inquiry, the former prime minister stated why he believed he did not mislead the government, branding the allegations as "complete nonsense".

Mr Johnson spent hours defending himself to the Privileges Committee, having said that information he gave to Parliament late in 2021 was "honest but inadvertently misleading statements".

Boris, aged 58, declared: "What I can tell the right honourable and learned gentleman is that all guidance was followed completely in No10.

"I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations, assured that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken. I apologise for the impression that has been given that staff in Downing Street take this less than seriously."

Here's what happens next as part of the process for the Partygate hearing.

Boris Johnson following Partygate scandal
Boris Johnson denies he misled Parliament on purpose and brands it an honest mistake. Picture: Alamy

What was the outcome of Boris Johnson's Partygate hearing?

As it stands, no official verdict on Boris's action has been made just yet.

Following the public hearing and Mr Johnson's written submission of events, the committee will now begin to complete the investigation which began in June 2022.

Once the committee has concluded it's investigation, it will decide whether it believes the Uxbridge MP misled Parliament and whether this is contempt. If they believe he did, they will also recommend a sanction for his actions.

They will issue a full report on their findings and recommendation and deliver it to the House of Commons. From here, all MPs will then vote whether they agree or disagree on the report.

Rishi Sunak has declared this will be a "free vote" meaning Conservative MPs can vote how they wish.

When will we hear a verdict for Boris Johnson?

It's unclear exactly how long this process will take.

Reports from the Guardian have suggested we may not hear the outcome until April 2023 earliest but it's more likely to come in May following local elections.

When the final report is drawn up, Boris will also be given two weeks to respond and review.

