Is it going to rain this weekend? Brits worry if summer will ever happen this year

14 August 2023, 14:48

Rain outlook: UK looks set for more downpours despite heatwave promises
Rain outlook: UK looks set for more downpours despite heatwave promises. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The British summertime is somewhat struggling in 2023 as we battle more heavy downpours - but are we getting a heatwave? Or is going to rain again? Here's the latest forecast.

Promises of heatwaves have been on and off for the UK throughout the whole of summer 2023 but so far, the hot season has been nothing but a washout bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and below average temperatures.

And as we work our way through August, usually the hottest month of the British calendar, we've only experienced more downpours and even Storm Antoni, bringing more misery for those across the country.

With Google searches for the British weather at an all-time high, those living in the UK are constantly searching for what the outlook may be bringing from potential heatwaves, to the August Bank Holiday weekend and even what the forecast is looking like this weekend.

Read more: August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

Read more: July was one of wettest on record, after warmest-ever June

Couple and dog sitting on a wet and empty beach
Brits have been complaining about a washout summer. Picture: Alamy

Is it going to rain this weekend?

August 18th-20th is the middle of our last summer month and Brits are hoping for some heat as they enjoy time off work.

However, things are looking to remain slightly unsettled this weekend, although hot and sunny spells should make an appearance at some point.

The Met Office has said: "A spell of sunny, very warm to hot weather is likely across eastern parts at first. There is low confidence in the extent and duration of high temperatures, with exact wind direction and speed key.

"There is a risk of rain and thunderstorms in the west or southwest at first, which could extend east to all areas through the period, with a chance of cooler conditions following. Equally, this could remain to the west, with warm/hot conditions persisting."

Weather forecast - Week of sunshine predicted across the UK after thunder

Is summer ever going to happen in the UK?

It's the question everyone keeps asking but as we approach the middle of August, time is certainly running out.

While 30C temperatures have been forecast in the coming weeks, the chances of it staying for a long time are pretty slim.

Looking towards the end of the month and into September, the weather outlook has said: "A changeable pattern is likely towards the end of August and into early September. This perhaps with the wettest conditions over the north and northwest.

"There is a probability for thunderstorms developing within warm interludes, especially in the south, but perhaps spreading across the UK at times, which could lead to large local variations in precipitation totals through the period."

They added that temperatures will remain "near or slightly above average" with warm spells still being a possibility.

However, with the forecast being so long range, the outlook could change.

