When are over 50s getting the Covid-19 vaccine?

2 March 2021, 13:39

Over 50s Covid vaccine: Those in this age category can expect an invite soon
Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

When are the over 50s getting vaccinated as part of the coronavirus vaccine roll out scheme? Who is next on the priority list? Here’s the latest on the Covid jab scheme.

The Covid-19 vaccine priority list is currently being ticked off throughout England with the over 50s next on the agenda to begin receiving their calls for the jab.

The coronavirus vaccine rollout officially began in England in January 2021, around the same time the third lockdown began, and now those over 70 and anyone clinically vulnerable should have received their first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer jab.

In the latest vaccine news, Matt Hancock revealed that just the single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine has reduced the chance of needing hospital treatment by "more than 80%.”

Related article: Online Covid vaccine calculator estimates when you can have Covid jab

As England work through the roll out programme, here's when over 50s are likely to get the coronavirus vaccine. Also, what should you do if you missed your category? Here’s the latest:

Over 50s should receive their first Covid vaccine by mid April
Picture: PA

When are over 50s getting the Covid-19 vaccine?

There’s no exact date given, but those who are over 50 years old can expect their invite between now and 15 April.

Over 50s will only be invited once those in the categories above them, including those aged 60-69 and anyone aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions, have had their first dose.

The Covid vaccine scheme is approaching phase 2 of the roll out
Picture: PA

What is the next stage of the Covid vaccine priority list?

Following the over 50s being vaccinated, which is due to be complete by mid April, phase 2 will officially begin.

This means all those who are aged 50 and above, or those who are more likely to suffer from Covid-19 due to health conditions, should have at least had one dose of their vaccine and be due for the second.

Phase 2 is yet to be confirmed but it includes age groups 40-49, 30-39 and 18-29 to all be vaccinated by 31 July.

At the moment, children under 18 are unlikely to get the Covid jab.

What to do if you’ve missed your Covid vaccine appointment?

If you haven’t been offered a Covid vaccine, and your group or category has passed, you should now step forward and book in your jab.

The health service is now calling for those who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 in England to contact the NHS to arrange an appointment.

