King Charles Coronation: Who is standing on the Buckingham palace balcony?

6 May 2023, 14:20 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 14:38

King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

As part of the Coronation Day finale, King Charles and Queen Camilla are joined by important members of the royal family on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony - but who are they?

King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially been crowned after a historic event and service at Westminster Abbey where Prince William, Prince George and the Archibishop of Canterbury all played a huge role.

Bringing day one's coronation celebrations to an end, the new King and Queen are gathering for the traditional shot on Buckingham Palace balcony accompanied by their closest family members as well as their Pages of Honour which consists of grandchildren and close friends and family.

It's reported Charles III will be scaling back the number of people on the balcony as he continues his plans for a "slimmed-down" monarchy which means it's unlikely Prince Harry will be standing up there.

Royal family members not only gather to greet the public from a distance but also to witness the Red Arrows flypast which this year faced serious threats from the weather.

Read more: Why isn't Kate Middleton wearing a traditional tiara?

Read more: How much will King Charles's Coronation cost and who pays for it?

So who are the important royal family members standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony?

King Charles in the Golden State carriage wearing his crown
This will be King Charles's first time on the palace balcony as king. Picture: Getty

King Charles

Hosting his first Buckingham Palace balcony shot, the new King stands before the public as Charles the III.

He has so far promised to lead a cost conscious royal family as well as being truly reflective of the modern age.

Queen Camilla wearing her crown after being coronated
Queen Camilla will take her place as Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Getty

Queen Camilla

Also newly crowned, Camilla stands on the balcony as the new Queen of England. She swapped out her consort title in favour of this following her very own coronation service.

Prince William waving from his carriage in the royal procession after the coronation
Prince William has officially stepped up as heir to the throne. Picture: Getty

Prince William

As heir to the throne, and after pledging his commitment to father King Charles, Prince William stands up there proud alongside the rest of the royal family.

Kate Middleton wearing her floral crown before heading into Westminster Abbey for the coronation service
Kate Middleton is a senior member of the royal family and played an important role on coronation day. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales

Wife of the next king and mother of the future heir Prince George, Kate has firmly secured her position on the balcony following years of royal service of her own.

Ditching a traditional tiara for the event, Kate opted for a floral crown which she matched with daughter Princess Charlotte.

Prince George will have a front row seat to the flypast on Buckingham Palace's balcony
Prince George will have a front row seat to the flypast on Buckingham Palace's balcony. Picture: Getty

Prince George

The second in line to the throne, George has had a big day as he also served as one of his grandfathers' Pages of Honour during the Coronation service.

Princess Charlotte wearing a single floral crown and white gown for the coronation
Princess Charlotte is William and Kate's middle child and has played her part in the coronation too. Picture: Getty

Princess Charlotte

A firm favourite in the royal family, Princess Charlotte has embraced all elements of her royal life as she happily waved to crowds during the procession back to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Louis in the royal carriage with siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Prince Louis has taken part fully in his first royal event. Picture: Getty

Prince Louis

As the youngest member of the family, Louis has been able to enjoy most of the coronation celebrations while taking a break from the celebrations when needed.

Princess Anne in her military uniform riding on horseback
Princess Anne is a trustworthy and loyal member of the royal family. Picture: Alamy

Princess Anne

Handed over the 'Gold-Stick-In-Waiting' position for the Coronation, it was an easy choice for King Charles to have his sister alongside him on Buckingham Palace's balcony.

Tim Laurence has earned his spot on the balcony as Princess Anne's husband
Tim Laurence has earned his spot on the balcony as Princess Anne's husband. Picture: Alamy

Tim Laurence

Husband of Princess Anne, he has remained a loyal and respectful member of the royal family.

Prince Edward walking
Prince Edward is King Charles's other working royal family member who is a sibling too. Picture: Alamy

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh

The youngest of Queen Elizabeth's children, Prince Edward is also standing on the balcony as he celebrates his brother's new royal position.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been a close friend and family member
The Duchess of Edinburgh has been a close friend and family member. Picture: Alamy

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Another hard working royal family member is Sophie, Prince Edward's wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Glouchester are key members of the royal family
The Duke and Duchess of Glouchester are key members of the royal family. Picture: Alamy

Duke of Gloucester

The cousin of Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Gloucester is also a full-time working member of the Royal Family.

Duke of Kent

Another cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke has held his title for more than 80 years and is an important member of the royal family.

Princess Alexandra

The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, will also stand alongside the other Royal Family members following the Coronation.

