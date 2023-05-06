Coronation of King Charles III 1:30pm - 4pm
King Charles Coronation: Who is standing on the Buckingham palace balcony?
6 May 2023, 14:20 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 14:38
As part of the Coronation Day finale, King Charles and Queen Camilla are joined by important members of the royal family on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony - but who are they?
King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially been crowned after a historic event and service at Westminster Abbey where Prince William, Prince George and the Archibishop of Canterbury all played a huge role.
Bringing day one's coronation celebrations to an end, the new King and Queen are gathering for the traditional shot on Buckingham Palace balcony accompanied by their closest family members as well as their Pages of Honour which consists of grandchildren and close friends and family.
It's reported Charles III will be scaling back the number of people on the balcony as he continues his plans for a "slimmed-down" monarchy which means it's unlikely Prince Harry will be standing up there.
Royal family members not only gather to greet the public from a distance but also to witness the Red Arrows flypast which this year faced serious threats from the weather.
So who are the important royal family members standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony?
King Charles
Hosting his first Buckingham Palace balcony shot, the new King stands before the public as Charles the III.
He has so far promised to lead a cost conscious royal family as well as being truly reflective of the modern age.
Queen Camilla
Also newly crowned, Camilla stands on the balcony as the new Queen of England. She swapped out her consort title in favour of this following her very own coronation service.
Prince William
As heir to the throne, and after pledging his commitment to father King Charles, Prince William stands up there proud alongside the rest of the royal family.
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
Wife of the next king and mother of the future heir Prince George, Kate has firmly secured her position on the balcony following years of royal service of her own.
Ditching a traditional tiara for the event, Kate opted for a floral crown which she matched with daughter Princess Charlotte.
Prince George
The second in line to the throne, George has had a big day as he also served as one of his grandfathers' Pages of Honour during the Coronation service.
Princess Charlotte
A firm favourite in the royal family, Princess Charlotte has embraced all elements of her royal life as she happily waved to crowds during the procession back to Buckingham Palace.
Prince Louis
As the youngest member of the family, Louis has been able to enjoy most of the coronation celebrations while taking a break from the celebrations when needed.
Princess Anne
Handed over the 'Gold-Stick-In-Waiting' position for the Coronation, it was an easy choice for King Charles to have his sister alongside him on Buckingham Palace's balcony.
Tim Laurence
Husband of Princess Anne, he has remained a loyal and respectful member of the royal family.
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh
The youngest of Queen Elizabeth's children, Prince Edward is also standing on the balcony as he celebrates his brother's new royal position.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Another hard working royal family member is Sophie, Prince Edward's wife.
Duke of Gloucester
The cousin of Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Gloucester is also a full-time working member of the Royal Family.
Duke of Kent
Another cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke has held his title for more than 80 years and is an important member of the royal family.
Princess Alexandra
The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, will also stand alongside the other Royal Family members following the Coronation.