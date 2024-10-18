Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family at car boot sale jailed for inciting racial hatred

By Danielle de Wolfe

A factory worker who repeatedly yelled 'gas' at a Jewish family attending a car boot sale has been jailed for four years over a string of public order and terror offences.

Robert Taylor, 42, of Farnworth, Greater Manchester, was found to have 'incited racial hatred' after uploading hundreds of posts on social media.

Taylor is said to have projected his extreme right-wing views into the community, targeting members of the public as well as distributing posters and leaflets.

Taylor approached a man at the car boot event in Astley, Lancashire, from behind while he was with his wife and two young sons and several times said "gas" and added: "That is what I think when I see your people, I think of gas."

He went on to direct a series of slurs at the family, declaring "synagogue of Satan" followed by "heil Hitler" before walking away, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Martin Hackett said the man chose not to respond but was "conscious at shielding his wife and children because he was unsure as to what the defendant's motives were and what he was planning to do".

Taylor's victim found the July 2021 incident "very disturbing" and he "felt sick" at the hateful views expressed in public, said Mr Hackett.

The prosecutor went on: "He has said this has had a permanent impact on his life as he had previously been visibly Jewish and wore his skull cap in public.

"He no longer does this and takes care when his sons wear their caps in public.

"He said the defendant's actions have made him question whether his family's long-term future lies in the UK."

Days earlier Taylor had targeted another car boot sale event at the same site as he filmed himself handing out fliers of a racist and antisemitic nature and told one visitor: "There you go sir, learn about who your enemies are."

He also posted images of antisemitic and racist posters he distributed in his home town on at least 18 occasions.

Taylor's offending emerged after he was arrested at his home in Ullswater Drive in February 2023 on suspicion of public order offences relating to a protest in Bolton town centre, the court heard.

When detained he told officers: "Protesting the sexual grooming of children, yes."

His mobile phone was later examined and revealed he had posted racist, homophobic and antisemitic content from his social media profile on the Telegram platform.

Taylor also had accounts on several extreme right-wing image-sharing platforms where he posted hundreds of videos of a predominately antisemitic nature.

The defendant published a moving image of a flag of banned far-right terrorist group National Action and posted a video of a speech by a National Action member to an individual contact.

A document containing instructions on how to make explosive devices was also discovered on his phone, the court heard.

Taylor pleaded guilty at earlier hearings to various offences between March 2021 and February 2023 including inciting racial hatred, intentional harassment, distributing a terrorist publication and possessing a document likely to be useful to a terrorist.

Richard Simons, defending, said Taylor was a "highly intelligent man" whose offending was brought about by "intellectual curiosity that led him down a rabbit hole of research".

Taylor's mother died a number of years ago and he had been diagnosed with depression although had chosen not to take his medication, he said.

Sentencing Taylor to four years in jail with an extended licence of 12 months, Judge Alan Conrad KC told him: "The nature of your outpourings created a high risk of racial hatred being caused and the quantity and frequency made it more increasingly likely that someone would act upon the hateful sentiments that you broadcast.

"You were initially driven by intellectual curiosity although it is clear that you became subsumed in your desire to communicate your hatred of others who had done no harm to you at all.

"I accept that you have shown some insight into what you have done and some remorse for your behaviour."

Speaking following sentencing, Detective Superintendent Ben Cottam said: "Ignorance like that shown by Taylor has no place in society and, working alongside key partners such as the CST, we will continue to support communities targeted by abuse and ensure those responsible face the consequences of their actions"

