'We agree to disagree': Britain rebuffs Argentina after claims discussions have begun over Falkland Islands

18 January 2024, 12:45 | Updated: 18 January 2024, 13:05

The Foreign Secretary met the Argentine president for talks at the World Economic Forum
The Foreign Secretary met the Argentine president for talks at the World Economic Forum. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Argentinian leader Javier Milei have 'agreed to disagree' over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pair met for talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Mr Milei suggested a Hong Kong-style agreement.

The move would mean the UK has to hand sovereignty of the islands to Buenos Aires.

Mr Milei said Lord Cameron and his Argentine counterpart Diana Mondino would "move forward in finding a solution" to the dispute over the islands.

But the Foreign Office made clear the issue was not up for discussion.

Read more: 'It's not a joke, it's a provocation!': Argentina launches another attack on Britain amid Falklands row

Read more: Argentina doubles down on Falklands claim as war of words brews after Rishi Sunak says islands' status is 'settled'

A spokesman for the FCDO said it was a "warm and cordial" meeting but rejected the claim that discussions had begun on the topic.

"On the Falkland Islands, the Foreign Secretary and President Milei said they would agree to disagree, and do so politely," the spokesman said.

"The UK position and ongoing support for the Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination remains unchanged."

Lord Cameron tweeted that they had discussed "building co-operation on trade and combatting global threats".

President of Argentina Javier Milei delivering a speech at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos
President of Argentina Javier Milei delivering a speech at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos. Picture: Alamy

Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the Falklands. It is not the first time Mr Milei has suggested the UK approach the issue in a similar way to the handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997.

When asked whether there was scope for a resolution, Mr Milei said: "We have not made in-depth progress, but we have made it an item on the agenda for our minister Diana Mondino and minister Cameron to move forward in finding a solution on the topic."

The Falklands, known as Islas Malvinas in Argentina, were the subject of a conflict in 1982, which claimed the lives of 255 British servicemen, three islanders and 649 Argentinian personnel.

A 2013 referendum saw close to 100% of voters on the islands, which have a population of about 3,500, opt to remain a British Overseas Territory.

The Falklands are about 8,000 miles from Britain and 300 miles from mainland Argentina.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Burglars stole Bronson's father's wallet and some of his medication

Burglars broke into home of tragic Bronson Battersby hours after bodies were discovered, landlady reveals

Raducanu fell ill during her Australian Open defeat

'I want to vomit': Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open after suffering medical drama

Queen Camilla has spoken out on the King's procedure.

Charles 'fine' and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’: Camilla returns to duties amid royals' health problems

Officials sign cruise missile deal

Japan agrees deal with US to buy 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles

William has visited Kate in hospital

Prince William visits Kate in hospital as he's seen for first time since her abdominal surgery

Exclusive
Kigali is the capital of Rwanda

'I didn't mix anything up at all': Thérèse Coffey defends criticism after Rwanda gaffe in Commons debate

Bronson Battersby died from starvation and dehydration, a post-mortem has revealed

Bronson Battersby 'just wanted to be loved and cuddled', heartbroken neighbour reveals

Fireworks factory destroyed by explosion

Task of identifying victims begins as 23 die in fireworks factory blast

Panama Canal

Lack of water leads to big drop in number of ships using Panama Canal

Louisa May Alcott books

Researcher finds forgotten stories believed written by Louisa May Alcott

Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov: There can be no talks on nuclear weapons while West supports Ukraine

Highs of 15C could be recorded next week

Exact date warmer weather to return as 15C and sunshine predicted after cold snap

Exclusive
Bronson Battersby was found dead next to his father's body on January 9

'Neighbours should be checking in on each other more', local MP says, after Bronson Battersby tragedy

Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis

Eight children among 16 dead as Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza town

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill passed

Rishi Sunak warns Lords not to 'frustrate will of the people' over Rwanda plan as he brushes off no confidence votes

Scene of power line deaths

Baby rescued but three die after power line falls on car in ice storm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iran Pakistan

Pakistani tit-for-tat airstrikes on Iran leave at least nine dead, official says

Bronson Battersby died from starvation and dehydration, a post-mortem has revealed

Landlady describes 'horrible' moment she found Bronson Battersby lying dead next to father's body
Both Kate and Charles will attend hospital

Why is Kate in hospital and who will fill in for her and King Charles now?

Kigali is the capital of Rwanda

Thérèse Coffey red-faced on her geography over Kigali mix-up during Commons debate

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has spoken out about a debilitating health issue

Jamie Oliver shares details of agonising health battle that left him unable to stand

Singapore

Singapore transport minister accused of receiving F1 tickets as bribes

Ye appears to have taken out his teeth

Kanye West has teeth removed and 'replaced' with $850,000 titanium dentures

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill is set to pass comfortably

'Multiple' letters of no confidence submitted against Rishi Sunak despite seeing off Tory rebellion over Rwanda Bill
A spokesperson for Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs addressed the strikes on Thursday morning

At least nine killed as Pakistan launches retaliatory airstrikes on Iran

The UK will remain in a cold snap until the weekend.

Exact date storm set to hit UK amid sub-zero temperatures as 'danger to life' warning issued over 70mph winds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate ‘doing well’ after successful abdominal surgery as William clears calendar while she recovers
The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate apologises for scrapping engagements as she recovers from abdominal surgery while William cancels plans
The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Princess Kate undergoes abdominal surgery and will remain in hospital for two weeks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit