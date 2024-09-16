Has Bean: Fans devastated as Heinz confirms beloved product has been discontinued

Tins of Heinz Baked Beans on a supermarket shelf in London, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Bean lovers have been left heartbroken after Heinz confirmed one of its fan-favourite products has been discontinued.

Heinz has long been the go-to brand for anyone looking for their baked bean fix, be it on toast or a jacket potato or with a hearty full English breakfast.

But fans of the brand were left crestfallen this week to learn the company’s organic range of baked beans has officially been pulled from production.

Heinz pointed to “culinary trends” as the reason behind the decision to axe the product.

Fans discovered the devastating news when one X user asked: 'Why on earth can can I not buy Heinz organic baked beans any more? They were the best organic beans on the market!

“I wish they could be brought back. Online I can buy them for £5.20 a tin!”

The organic variety of Heinz Baked Beans has been axed. Picture: Heinz

Responding to the post, The Kraft Heinz Company confirmed: “Hi. This product has now been discounted.”

According to the Worcester News, a Heinz spokesperson previously said: “At Heinz we’re focused on innovating to meet changing culinary trends and tastes and sometimes that means making small changes to our portfolio.

“These are always considered with the consumer in mind.”

Lovers of the healthy baked bean flooded social media after learning the product had been cut from Heinz’s portfolio.

“BRING BACK ORGANIC BEANS,” one angry X user said.

“They were the BEST.”

