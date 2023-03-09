Father murders wife's new lover alongside son after finding him hiding in wardrobe

Wayne Peckham and his 23-year-old son Riley. Picture: Norfolk Police

A father and son have been found guilty of a “harrowing and brutal" murder after the former found his wife's new partner hiding in a wardrobe.

Wayne Peckham, 49, and Riley Peckham, 23, acted “like a pack of animals” after finding and attacking 39-year-old Matthew Rodwell.

Mr Rodwell made a desperate 999 call from the cupboard after the pair arrived at the property, a recording in which Riley Peckham can be heard shouting “you are going to die”, a court was told.

Riley Peckham could be heard shouting "he's here" after spotting a pair of Mr Rodwell's shoes, as his mother continued to scream for the pair to stop.

Despite the pair pleading not guilty to murder, It took the jury just 10 hours to find the father and son guilty of all charges.

The prosecution described how Wayne Peckham had visited the Norfolk home of his estranged wife, Kerry Peckham, early on January 23 to find no one home, before moving the doorbell camera from its usual position.

Returning later that evening, the father and son arrived at the address on Bulrush Close, Downham Market, where Riley climbed through an upstairs window and his father entered through the back door.

The court then heard how son Riley could be heard having an altercation with Mr Rodwell upstairs, as Mrs Peckham attempted to restrain her husband.

Matthew Rodwell. Picture: Norfolk Police

With Mr Rodwell landed at the bottom of the stairs, where the pair continued the attack, kicking and stamping on the unconscious victim.

Police arrived at to what they described as a "distressing and chaotic scene" restraining Wayne Peckham, while son Riley fled the property on foot.

Despite first aid being administered by first responders, Mr Rodwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the evidence submitted in the six week trial, jurors heard the emergency call which documented the sustained attack.