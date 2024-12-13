Fearne Cotton announces shock split from husband Jesse Wood after ten years of marriage

Jesse Wood (L) and Fearne Cotton. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Fearne Cotton has announced her shock split from husband Jesse Wood after 10 years of marriage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The presenter confirmed the news to fans in an Instagram post on Friday.

It comes just days after Cotton confirmed she had found two tumours on her jawline.

Confirming the split, she said: "It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage.

"Our priority has been and always will be our children.

"We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time."

Read more: Christmas lights plunged into darkness in masked thugs' ‘mindless vandalism’ across multiple villages

Fearne Cotton and her husband Jesse Wood a. Picture: Alamy

The pair first got together in 2011 before tying the knot three years later.

A year before their wedding, they welcomed their son, Rex Rayne Wood.

Their second child, Honey Krissy Wood, arrived in 2015.

Only days ago Cotton announced she had found two tumours on her jaw.

The 43-year-old presenter has been supported by friend and fellow presenter Davina McCall - who also revealed she was set to undergo surgery following a rare brain tumour diagnosis last month.

In the post, Cotton revealed: "I've got a benign tumour just in my jaw here, below my ear, another little tiny one above it.

"I'm very grateful they're benign but they do need to come out because they're on a nerve.

"So I'm gonna have that surgery, and then I'm gonna be resting to get better before Christmas.

"Not very good at resting, so wondering how that's gonna go. But I'm feeling OK about it," she insisted.

The accompanying caption saw the presenter reveal that she had "felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing".

"Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland," she added.

"It's obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine.

"I'm not only lucky she's a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff."

"I'm going into the operation feeling good and well," she continued as part of the video, adding that her podcast, Happy Place, was set to "carry on as normal" following the news.