Police launch manhunt for masked thugs after dozens of Christmas lights vandalised

Police are searching for suspects after dozens of Christmas lights displays were vandalised across Suffolk. Picture: Suffolk Police

By Jacob Paul

Police are scrambling to track down the suspects who have vandalised Christmas lights across several villages in Suffolk.

A countywide manhunt is underway for the masked thugs thought to be behind at least 11 attacks in five villages between December 5 and 6.

In one incident, a man wearing a balaclava and a North Face jacket was seen on doorbell camera footage approaching a property in the village of Combs before cutting a wire on a display of Christmas lights.

The suspect was one of two men spotted approaching the home.

Similar attacks have been reported across the villages of Great Finborough, Onehouse, Stanningfield and Battisford.

In Great Finborough, a lighting projector was stolen while a cable for lights was cut.

An inflatable Santa Claus was punctured and a cable for Christmas lights was slashed in a separate incident in Onehouse on the same evening of December 5.

A neighbouring property also had its Christmas lights plunged into after its wires were cut. A suspect with dark hair who was wearing a light coloured cap and t-shirt was spotted leaving the area.

They were wearing shorts, white trainers, and were carrying a leather bag. Officers say the incidents are likely linked and investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have beeb made so far.

PC Simon Lant, of Suffolk police, said: “Why someone decided to carry out this period of mindless vandalism is not clear but it has brought hurt, as well as a financial cost, to many residents in the area, depriving those living and visiting in these areas of the colour and joy that these lights bring to people, young and old.

If anyone has any information about who might be responsible, please contact police.”