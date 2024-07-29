Fibre-optic networks ‘sabotaged’ across France - days after train networks crippled

High-speed trains around France suffered sabotage that heavily disrupted traffic on the day of the Olympic Games opening ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Fibre optic cable networks in several parts of France have been ‘sabotaged,’ according to police.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Six areas of the country have been affected - but not Paris, where the Olympics are being hosted.

Cables were reportedly cut in phone operators’ junction boxes.

According to French news outlet Le Parisien, telephone landlines were affected.

Read more: Just Stop Oil protesters block Gatwick Airport departure gates as part of plot to disrupt holidays

Read more: Brawl breaks out at popular Peak District beauty spot as people whack each other with sticks and branches

No-one has claimed responsibility for the sabotage and the number of people affected is not yet known.

Police are investigating whether an ‘ultra-left’ anti-Olympic movement could be behind the sabotage.

It comes three days after acts of sabotage targeted French rail networks.

A ‘prepared, coordinated’ sabotage seriously disrupted rail traffic.

More follows