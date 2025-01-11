Former Labour MP arrested during paedophile sting months after being suspended from the party

Footage of the arrest has been shared online showing a man wearing a black trench coat and a red cap being held by officers. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

A former Labour MP has been arrested during a paedophile sting only months after he was suspended from the political party due to serious allegations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A social media video reveals a man who identifies himself to be the ex-Labour MP Ivor Caplin being handcuffed by police.

Sussex Police have confirmed they have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

In May last year, Caplin was suspended because of undisclosed "serious allegations", which he denies.

Video footage of the arrest has been posted online and a man wearing a black trench coat and a red cap can be seen, being held by police officers.

Read More: LA mayor takes aim at 'predator' fire criminals as two out of six deadly California wildfires contained

Read More: Carrie Johnson reveals health battle after being hospitalised for a week with flu and pneumonia

Police then appear to take the arrested man's phone and put it inside an evidence bag.

A police spokesperson said: "We are aware of footage circulating on social media showing a man in Brighton being detained on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

"Officers can confirm that a local 66-year-old man was arrested on Saturday January 11 and currently remains in custody.

"This is an ongoing and active investigation."

It is understood that Mr Caplin denies all allegations against him.

The former Hove MP represented the constituency between 1997 and 2005, but was suspended from the Labour Party over serious allegations.

He first was elected as a member of Parliament for Hove in 1997.

Then in 2001 he became as assistant Government whip, and then a junior defence minister and minister for Veterans at the Ministry of Defence.

In May 2024 Caplin was suspended from Labour and is no longer a member.