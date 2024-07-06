France foils two terror plots targeting Paris Olympics with threat level 'extremely high' ahead of election

France foils two terror plots targeting Paris Olympics as threat level 'extremely high' ahead of national election. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

French police have foiled two separate terror plots targeting this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, the government said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

France's interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said that police in Paris had carried out “several arrests” linked to two separate plots.

It comes ahead of both the 2024 Paris Olympic games, which kick off on July 24, and the nation's Bastille Day celebrations, which take place on July 14.

France's security has remained at its highest threat level since March, when Islamic State terrorists targeted a Russian concert hall, killing 145.

“In recent days, we have not made it public because we are in an election campaign, but we have arrested people who may have planned and put terrorist attacks into place,” Mr Darmanin said in an interview on Friday.

It comes ahead of both the 2024 Paris Olympic games, which kick off on July 24, and the nation's Bastille Day celebrations, which take place on July 14. Picture: Alamy

“They are being handed over to the justice services at this very moment”, he added.

The nature of the plots and details of the threats has so far not been revealed by the French government.

It comes as France prepares to navigate security threats surrounding the upcoming Paris Olympics, with the opening ceremony taking place along the River Seine, which runs through the heart of the city.

Read more: Keir Starmer holds first cabinet meeting as PM sets out Labour's mandate for change

Read more: Joe Biden vows he's still running in presidential election and plays down disastrous debate with Trump as 'bad episode'

It follows comments from the French interior minister, who admitted that more than 50 French parliamentary candidates and activists had been attacked over the course of campaigning ahead of national elections.

According to the minister, 51 verbal and physical attacks had been registered targetting candidates, their deputies or supporters during campaigning.

It comes just days after the French interior minister admitted that more than 50 French parliamentary candidates and activists had been attacked over the course of campaigning ahead of national elections. Picture: Alamy

Tomorrow marks the final round of voting in the country's national election, with President Emmanuel Macron mirroring PM Rishi Sunak's decision to call a snap election - despite his position looking increasingly precarious.

It comes amid increasing pressure from far right leader Marine Le Pen.

France's civil unrest follows what's been described as 'civil war', with mass protests taking place across the country following President Macron's surprise announcement on June 9.