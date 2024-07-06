France foils two terror plots targeting Paris Olympics with threat level 'extremely high' ahead of election

6 July 2024, 11:35

France foils two terror plots targeting Paris Olympics as threat level 'extremely high' ahead of national election
France foils two terror plots targeting Paris Olympics as threat level 'extremely high' ahead of national election. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

French police have foiled two separate terror plots targeting this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, the government said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

France's interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said that police in Paris had carried out “several arrests” linked to two separate plots.

It comes ahead of both the 2024 Paris Olympic games, which kick off on July 24, and the nation's Bastille Day celebrations, which take place on July 14.

France's security has remained at its highest threat level since March, when Islamic State terrorists targeted a Russian concert hall, killing 145.

“In recent days, we have not made it public because we are in an election campaign, but we have arrested people who may have planned and put terrorist attacks into place,” Mr Darmanin said in an interview on Friday.

It comes ahead of both the 2024 Paris Olympic games, which kick off on July 24, and the nation's Bastille Day celebrations, which take place on July 14.
It comes ahead of both the 2024 Paris Olympic games, which kick off on July 24, and the nation's Bastille Day celebrations, which take place on July 14. Picture: Alamy

“They are being handed over to the justice services at this very moment”, he added.

The nature of the plots and details of the threats has so far not been revealed by the French government.

It comes as France prepares to navigate security threats surrounding the upcoming Paris Olympics, with the opening ceremony taking place along the River Seine, which runs through the heart of the city.

Read more: Keir Starmer holds first cabinet meeting as PM sets out Labour's mandate for change

Read more: Joe Biden vows he's still running in presidential election and plays down disastrous debate with Trump as 'bad episode'

It follows comments from the French interior minister, who admitted that more than 50 French parliamentary candidates and activists had been attacked over the course of campaigning ahead of national elections.

According to the minister, 51 verbal and physical attacks had been registered targetting candidates, their deputies or supporters during campaigning.

It comes just days after the French interior minister admitted that more than 50 French parliamentary candidates and activists had been attacked over the course of campaigning ahead of national elections.
It comes just days after the French interior minister admitted that more than 50 French parliamentary candidates and activists had been attacked over the course of campaigning ahead of national elections. Picture: Alamy

Tomorrow marks the final round of voting in the country's national election, with President Emmanuel Macron mirroring PM Rishi Sunak's decision to call a snap election - despite his position looking increasingly precarious.

It comes amid increasing pressure from far right leader Marine Le Pen.

France's civil unrest follows what's been described as 'civil war', with mass protests taking place across the country following President Macron's surprise announcement on June 9.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer is said to have scrapped the Rwanda scheme

Charity boss hails Keir Starmer's move to scrap 'shameful' Rwanda plan immediately after General Election win

McLaren Formula 1 team help build 4,000mph hypersonic missile in £1billion defence deal

McLaren Formula 1 team help build 4,000mph hypersonic missile in £1billion MoD project

Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman are expected to run for leader of the Conservative party, with Jeremy Hunt said to have ruled himself out

Struggle for leadership of Conservative Party begins as 'Jeremy Hunt rules himself out of the running'

President Joe Biden

Joe Biden vows still to run in presidential election and plays down disastrous debate with Trump as 'bad episode'

The family of Stuart Everett have paid tribute to him

Police and cadaver dogs scour parkland in major probe update after headless torso discovered in nature reserve

Jay Slater has been missing since mid-June

Jay Slater police urged to probe claims that missing teen stole £12k Rolex amid claims they 'haven't followed all leads'

Boris Johnson has warned the Conservatives against working with Nigel Farage

Boris Johnson claims 'Pied Piper' Nigel Farage 'destroyed Tory government', as he warns against merging with Reform

Keir Starmer Appoints His First Cabinet in London

UK announces £500k support package for Hurricane Beryl victims after storm hits Caribbean

"So I welcome you to it - we have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work," Sir Keir Starmer declared.

Keir Starmer holds first cabinet meeting as PM says Labour has a 'huge amount of work to do'

A UK ticket holder has won a EuroMillions jackpot

Lucky EuroMillions ticket holder scoops up £33m jackpot - was it you?

Junior doctors in England will restart negotiations with the Government next week.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting vows to restart talks with junior doctors next week

US President Joe Biden has spoken to newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Joe Biden looks forward to strengthening 'special relationship' as he congratulates Keir Starmer on becoming PM

Sir Keir met with the King.

Historic moment King Charles welcomes Keir Starmer as Prime Minister - after Labour's landslide victory

Nigel Farage was heckled as he gave his first speech since being elected as MP for Clacton.

Nigel Farage heckled seven times during speech to celebrate election win

Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves were the first two appointments made to Sir Keir's cabinet.

Starmer unveils new cabinet as he appoints Angela Rayner deputy prime minister and Rachel Reeves as chancellor

Live
World leaders congratulated the new PM

General Election LIVE - Britain Decides: World leaders congratulate PM as he unveils new cabinet

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump has congratulated Mr Farage after winning a seat in Clacton-on-Sea

Donald Trump congratulates Nigel Farage on 'big win' amid Reform UK party 'success' in election
Keir Starmer's first speech as Prime Minister in full.

In full: Sir Keir Starmer’s first speech as Prime Minister

The alleged mastermind of a plot to blackmail Michael Schumacher's family has been arrested in Germany.

‘Mastermind’ of plot to blackmail Michael Schumacher’s family arrested in Germany

Keir Starmer has delivered a valiant first speech as Prime Minister.

‘Now we rebuild Britain’: Triumphant Keir Starmer delivers first speech as Prime Minister as he vows to deliver change
The election was eighth time lucky for Nigel Farage

Iain Dale analysis: Was Nigel Farage's Reform UK U-turn key to Labour's General Election victory?
Jude Bellingham has also been fined £25,000 over the gesture on the pitch

Jude Bellingham can play Euro 2024 quarter-final vs Switzerland after Uefa probe into star’s 'crotch grab' gesture
Shivani Raja is the new Tory MP for Leicester East after beating 9 candidates including incumbent Claudia Webbe and her predecessor Keith Vaz.

Tories' only gain in entire election: Shivani Raja wins seat after Keith Vaz and Claudia Webbe split vote
Jess Phillips won her seat in Birmingham Yardley by just 700 seats

Moment furious Jess Phillips yells at crowd after taking on pro-Palestinian mob who booed her after victory
Sir Ed Davey

Sir Ed Davey hails ‘exceptional’ result as Liberal Democrats secure record number of seats in General Election
Lucy Letby is already serving 14 whole life terms for the seven murders and seven attempted murders, with two bids to kill one child.

Lucy Letby sentenced to another whole life order for attempted murder of baby girl

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit